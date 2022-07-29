Call for fire-ravaged Dundee mill to be secured amid safety fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Call for fire-ravaged Dundee mill to be secured amid safety fears

By David Nicoll
July 29 2022, 11.57am Updated: July 29 2022, 1.16pm
Drone footage of the mill after the fire.
A fire that ravaged Dundee’s derelict Queen Victoria Works has prompted calls for the city council to secure the site and ensure public safety.

The crumbling two-storey buildings date back to the 1820s and ceased production of jute used for carpet manufacturing in 1990.

The Brook Street site has been left to deteriorate in the years since and on Monday was blighted by a major blaze which took firefighters all night to bring under control.

There is now serious concern the buildings could be left to deteriorate even further if the owner does not take action.

Queen Victoria Works site is ‘wrecked’

West End Councillor Michael Crichton says this cannot be allowed to happen.

He said: “The immediate issue is obviously around making the site safe and ensuring adjacent businesses can get back into their premises.

“It is really important the city council engages with the owner of Queen Victoria Works site to get some action in terms of a positive future for the site with sympathetic development, rather than the site lying in a pretty wrecked state for even more years.

Drone footage shows the state of the buildings.

“If necessary, the council should take planning enforcement measures to ensure that there is progress. We absolutely cannot have the site sitting in this state forever.”

Police are trying to establish the cause of the blaze and are appealing for public assistance. Smoke from the blaze was visible across the River Tay in Fife and from many areas of Dundee.

It forced the evacuation of nearby buildings, including Dundee Strength Unit, while fitness studio Pole Position Scotland was forced to cancel all sessions.

Landowner could be prosecuted

Fellow West End Councillor Fraser Macpherson echoed the need for the council to act, and if necessary, to use planning enforcement measures.

This means the local authority could escalate matters if a person or company does not comply with formal requests.

One outcome is for the council to carry out the specified work and recover any costs it incurs from the landowner.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

In the most serious cases, they could be referred to the procurator fiscal for possible prosecution.

Mr Macpherson said: “In earlier years, there was some positive engagement with the owner who was trying to sell the site and the owner did put some security measures in place to deter unauthorised access although site security has always been a worry.

“There needs to be immediate engagement with the site owner and, if the owner fails to engage, the council must consider using its direct action powers to move this forward.”

Efforts to contact owner

It is not yet clear who owns the building.

Historic Environment Scotland and the Scottish Assessors Association both list the owners to be Baldric and Co. However, no listing for this company is available on Companies House or elsewhere online.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council is now looking at what work needs to be carried out quickly to make the site secure for public safety.

“We are making attempts to engage with the owners.”

