Dundee driver opens up about ‘running for his life’ from van thieves who threatened to stab him By James Simpson August 10 2022, 7.22am Updated: August 10 2022, 5.15pm 0 David Squire was targeted at the roadblock on Blackness Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier VIDEO: Dundee man’s paralysis fears as police pinned him during lockdown arrest Police linking stolen van from Dundee garage with second break-in at Invergowrie store Dundee garage break-in sparks crime spree as stolen van used in several Tayside incidents Dundee takeaway owner’s car ‘destroyed’ after hit-and-run in his own driveway