Dundee residents forced to evacuate after fire started at block of flats

Residents in a Dundee block of flats were forced to flee after a fire was started in the communal close.

Emergency services were called to Happyhillock Road shortly before 8am on Friday.

Police say the fire is being treated as deliberate and have launched an investigation.

One resident told The Courier the top part of the block had turned “completely black” as she ran down the stairs.

‘I ran as fast as I could’

She said: “I heard an alarm going at first and thought it was just someone burning toast.

“When I looked out the peephole it was really dark outside within the communal part of the block.

“I opened the door and it was just completely black. I held my breath and ran as fast as I could.

“It was pretty terrifying. The strange thing was, as soon as I got down to the next landing, it was immediately more visible.

“Other residents from my level also made their way out.

“There was ambulance and police in attendance alongside the fire service.

“We were maybe outside for about 30 minutes while the fire service got it under control.

“The police did some door-to-door inquiries and asked if we’d heard anything before the fire.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of a fire within a block on Happyhillock Road.

“Appliances from Kingsway and Macalpine fire stations were dispatched to the scene.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet.

“We received the stop message at 8.32am.”

No one injured in Happyhillock fire

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers received a report of a fire at a property on Happyhillock Road in Dundee around 8am on Friday.

“No one was injured and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

