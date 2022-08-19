Dundee residents forced to evacuate after fire started at block of flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee residents forced to evacuate after fire started at block of flats

By James Simpson
August 19 2022, 6.19pm Updated: August 19 2022, 6.42pm
The block on Happyhillock Road in Dundee was left blackened by the fire.
The block on Happyhillock Road in Dundee was left blackened by the fire.

Residents in a Dundee block of flats were forced to flee after a fire was started in the communal close.

Emergency services were called to Happyhillock Road shortly before 8am on Friday.

Police say the fire is being treated as deliberate and have launched an investigation.

One resident told The Courier the top part of the block had turned “completely black” as she ran down the stairs.

‘I ran as fast as I could’

She said: “I heard an alarm going at first and thought it was just someone burning toast.

“When I looked out the peephole it was really dark outside within the communal part of the block.

“I opened the door and it was just completely black. I held my breath and ran as fast as I could.

“It was pretty terrifying. The strange thing was, as soon as I got down to the next landing, it was immediately more visible.

Happyhillock Road.

“Other residents from my level also made their way out.

“There was ambulance and police in attendance alongside the fire service.

“We were maybe outside for about 30 minutes while the fire service got it under control.

“The police did some door-to-door inquiries and asked if we’d heard anything before the fire.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of a fire within a block on Happyhillock Road.

“Appliances from Kingsway and Macalpine fire stations were dispatched to the scene.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet.

“We received the stop message at 8.32am.”

No one injured in Happyhillock fire

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers received a report of a fire at a property on Happyhillock Road in Dundee around 8am on Friday.

“No one was injured and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

It comes after fire crews spent several hours tackling a blaze in a derelict Fife hotel overnight.

