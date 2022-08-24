Missing man with links to Perth spotted near Dundee Airport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Edinburgh are searching for a missing man with links to Tayside who was last seen near Dundee Airport earlier this week.

Officers searching for Michael Meehan say there are concerns for his welfare after he went missing over a week ago.

He was last seen in the capital on August 17 before being spotted near Dundee Airport on August 21.

The 41-year-old also has links to Perth and may have travelled to the area.

He is described a 6ft tall, of slim build with short and bushy eyebrows. He also has an Irish accent.

Public appeal for missing Michael Meehan

He was last described as wearing a black jacket, blue shorts and black trainers.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Michael has connections to Tayside and was sighted near to Dundee Airport on August 21.

“He may also be in the Perth area.

“Anyone who may have seen Michael since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1641 of August 22 2022.”