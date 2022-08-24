Missing man with links to Perth spotted near Dundee Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Missing man with links to Perth spotted near Dundee Airport

By Alasdair Clark
August 24 2022, 2.48pm Updated: August 24 2022, 3.33pm
missing man Michael Meehan
Michael Meehan, 41.

Police in Edinburgh are searching for a missing man with links to Tayside who was last seen near Dundee Airport earlier this week.

Officers searching for Michael Meehan say there are concerns for his welfare after he went missing over a week ago.

He was last seen in the capital on August 17 before being spotted near Dundee Airport on August 21.

The 41-year-old also has links to Perth and may have travelled to the area.

He is described a 6ft tall, of slim build with short and bushy eyebrows. He also has an Irish accent.

Public appeal for missing Michael Meehan

He was last described as wearing a black jacket, blue shorts and black trainers.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Michael has connections to Tayside and was sighted near to Dundee Airport on August 21.

“He may also be in the Perth area.

“Anyone who may have seen Michael since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1641 of August 22 2022.”

