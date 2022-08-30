Dundee taxi firm offers £100 reward after 20ft banner ‘stolen’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee taxi firm has offered a three-figure reward after its 20ft advertising banner was “stolen”.

CityCabs 450450 placed signage near Riverside Avenue around four weeks ago before it was taken on Monday night.

The company, which launched earlier this month, issued an appeal for its safe return, offering a £100 reward.

Fleet director, Peter Marr Jnr, said an agreement was in place with the landlord to display 20ft x 4ft signage at the site.

He said: “We’ve had the sign there for around four weeks.

“There was an agreement with the landlord to have it installed.

“We’ve checked with them and they’ve confirmed they hadn’t removed it.

“The banner is about 20ft long and would probably have needed more than one person to remove it.

“We’re trying to check with Dundee City Council to see if they possibly removed it.

“I would assume they would have notified us beforehand if they were planning to take it down.

“It costs around £1,500 to get it made up so we’ve issued a reward to get it back.”

Peter questioned why anyone would want to steal the new company‘s banner as they launched an online appeal.

‘Bewilderment’

He added: “Given the location there isn’t a lot of people going by that way on foot.

“Someone’s gone out their way to remove this and we believe it has been stolen.

“If it is a random act of vandalism you’d assume the signage would’ve been dumped nearby.

“There is a bit of bewilderment as to why anyone would want to take it and what use they’d have for it.”

Dundee City Council have been approached for comment.