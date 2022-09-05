Four fire crews tackling blaze at industrial building in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four fire crews have been despatched to tackle a blaze at an industrial estate in Dundee on Monday evening.

The alarm was raised shortly after 7.30pm to reports of a fire at an industrial building in the Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate off the A90 Kingsway.

Four appliances are currently at the scene as firefighters continue with efforts to bring the blaze under control.

An eyewitness said he saw smoke coming from the outside of the building then moments later flames “rising up from the side of the wall”.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire And Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 7.37pm on Monday, September 5 of a fire at an industrial building on Arrol Road in Dundee.

“Four appliances have been despatched and firefighters are continuing at the scene.”

“Two appliances were sent from McAlpine Road station and a further two from Blackness station.”

The fire was eventually extinguished at 9.37pm with two crews remaining at the scene as damping down continues.