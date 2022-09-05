Four fire crews tackling blaze at industrial building in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Four fire crews tackling blaze at industrial building in Dundee

By Neil Henderson
September 5 2022, 8.54pm Updated: September 5 2022, 10.05pm
Firefighters despatched to tackle blaze in Arrol Road, Dundee.
Firefighters despatched to tackle blaze in Arrol Road, Dundee.

Four fire crews have been despatched to tackle a blaze at an industrial estate in Dundee on Monday evening.

The alarm was raised shortly after 7.30pm to reports of a fire at an industrial building in  the Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate off the A90 Kingsway.

Four appliances are currently at the scene as firefighters continue with efforts to bring the blaze under control.

An eyewitness said he saw smoke coming from the outside of the building then moments later flames “rising up from the side of the wall”.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire And Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 7.37pm on Monday, September 5 of a fire at an industrial building on Arrol Road in Dundee.

“Four appliances have been despatched and firefighters are continuing at the scene.”

“Two appliances were sent from McAlpine Road station and a further two from Blackness station.”

The fire was eventually extinguished at 9.37pm with two crews remaining at the scene as damping down continues.

 

