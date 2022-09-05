Four fire crews tackling blaze at industrial building in Dundee By Neil Henderson September 5 2022, 8.54pm Updated: September 5 2022, 10.05pm Firefighters despatched to tackle blaze in Arrol Road, Dundee. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Four fire crews have been despatched to tackle a blaze at an industrial estate in Dundee on Monday evening. The alarm was raised shortly after 7.30pm to reports of a fire at an industrial building in the Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate off the A90 Kingsway. Four appliances are currently at the scene as firefighters continue with efforts to bring the blaze under control. An eyewitness said he saw smoke coming from the outside of the building then moments later flames “rising up from the side of the wall”. A spokesperson for Scottish Fire And Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 7.37pm on Monday, September 5 of a fire at an industrial building on Arrol Road in Dundee. “Four appliances have been despatched and firefighters are continuing at the scene.” “Two appliances were sent from McAlpine Road station and a further two from Blackness station.” The fire was eventually extinguished at 9.37pm with two crews remaining at the scene as damping down continues. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Ballindean Road: Trio appear in court accused of 'mobbing and rioting' on Dundee streets ANDREW BATCHELOR: Street Soccer Nations Cup is Dundee's chance to send a message of… 0 Dundee woman says football helped her recover from husband's death ahead of Street Soccer… 0 'Ridiculous', 'unfair' and 'I won't be paying it': Tayside reactions to new hospital smoking… 2 Interactive map shows all the disabled Changing Places toilets in Tayside and Fife 1 All you need to know about autumn/winter Covid boosters and flu vaccines in Tayside… 0 Dundee pulls ahead of Glasgow as Scotland's crime capital 0 Police car ends up in ditch after Dundee pursuit Three people charged after street protest in Dundee Man, 52, dies after falling from Dundee flat window More from The Courier Gary Bowyer gives Zak Rudden injury update as Dundee boss continues search for new… 0 Craig Bryson was a 'massive part' of St Johnstone's cup double, says manager Callum… 0 Ballindean Road: Trio appear in court accused of 'mobbing and rioting' on Dundee streets Tory MSP Dean Lockhart quits as ex-Perthshire councillor replaces him at Holyrood Monday court round-up — Jailed again ANDREW BATCHELOR: Street Soccer Nations Cup is Dundee's chance to send a message of… 0