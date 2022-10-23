Tickets on sale for Scottish Fashion Festival 2022 hosted by Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tickets are now on sale for the Scottish Fashion Festival 2022 which launches in host city Dundee and runs with events across the country from November 15 to November 20.

Hundreds of talented fashion and textile workers and businesses are taking part in a diverse calendar of events for the programme – organised by social enterprise Scotland Re:Design.

The SR:D Awards, supported by UNESCO City of Design Dundee, will open the festival on Tuesday November 15 at 2.30pm at V&A Dundee with a red carpet for VIPs and press.

Specially commissioned awards by Dundee designer Nine Angels and sponsored by Halley Stevensons will be presented in V&A Dundee Museum’s Tatha Restaurant, before the evening’s Catwalk Show which will also see seven winning designs from the newly launched SR:D Fashion For Social Change, Shelter Scotland Award.

Dundee delighted to host

Annie Marrs, lead officer with UNESCO City of Design Dundee said: “We are delighted that Dundee, the UK’s first and only UNESCO City of Design will once again be the city at the heart of the Scottish Fashion Festival 2022 programme.

“This event supports and raises the profile of textile design an important part of Scotland’s design story and we are particularly excited to highlight those stories through our support of the SR:D Awards with Halley Stevensons.

“We can’t wait to see the outstanding contributions to the festival by some of Dundee’s and Scotland’s best fashion and textile designers and industry.”

Leonie Bell, director of V&A Dundee said: “V&A Dundee recognises the vital role Scotland Re:Design plays in supporting and celebrating Scotland’s fashion community and industry and are pleased to be partnering once again with S:RD on this year’s outstanding Fashion Festival programme taking place in Dundee.

“V&A Dundee is delighted to be hosting the festival’s opening events on 15 November, which will see many of Scotland’s most exciting fashion designers and design studios reveal their latest collections at a sensational fashion show inside the museum.

“The evening is set to be a wonderful celebration of fashion in and from Scotland and a great opportunity to champion and show support for design talent from Scotland.”

Range of top talent

The Runway team, hosted by international touring DJ Dicky Trisco, will feature a range of Scotland’s top fashion talent.

It’ll be produced by Dundee’s Vision Sound & Light with dressers and backstage production by Beth Farquhar & Dundee & Angus College.

Hair will be by Dundee’s international award-winning McIntyre’s Salons with models from top international talent agency Model Team Scotland, and a talented professional Dundee make-up team put together by the city’s Annie Voigt.

Michael O’Brien, Director of Model Team Scotland, said: “For us this unique and vital platform in Scotland enables our new faces to experience a quality runway show, meeting with brands and designers here, carving out successful international careers.

“The show will feature some of our top talent, and we are thrilled to be the partner model agency for SR:D, UNESCO City of Design Dundee, and V&A Dundee, and vocalising Shelter Scotland’s vital mission through fashion”.

What else is on?

The full festival programme includes:

*Cosimo Anguilli, Redefining Cosimo, with Heren Wolf, Carla-Marcia Girvan, Kathia Huitrón, Sonté Hair Salon team and MakeupbyCori team in Edinburgh.

*Dreamland, “Upcycling the Upside Down”, from Dundee to the world.

*Franz Maggs, In Conversation on Music & Film Influence in Fashion at Overgate’s Gather Space in Dundee.

* Hayley Scanlan, 10th anniversary party in Dundee.

*House of Black, Upcycled Club Kid Couture, an LGBTQ+ Club & Drag Night, with SXSZ in Glasgow.

*Isolated Heroes, 10th anniversary party at The Selkie, Dundee.

*Jo-AMI, RE(Knit)wear & care, in Dundee.

*Maisie Farrer & Kathryn Rattray of the Federation Gallery at Keiller Centre, NEoN and Front Lounge in Dundee.

*Little Peril Studio by Megan Mckay, workshop in Dundee.

*Rio Community Centre in Newport-on-Tay’s ‘Show us yer Plaid’, a tartan ceilidh for all in North East Fife.

*Solasonach by Jen McAlinden and Megan Laing at The Selkie, Dundee.

For full listings

For the full listings of events taking place across Dundee and Scotland visit www.redesign.scot for tickets, times, & dates.