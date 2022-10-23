Tickets on sale for Scottish Fashion Festival 2022 hosted by Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Tickets on sale for Scottish Fashion Festival 2022 hosted by Dundee

By Michael Alexander
October 23 2022, 6.00am
Tickets are onsale for the Scottish Fashion Festival 2022. Image: Scottish Fashion Festival
Tickets are onsale for the Scottish Fashion Festival 2022. Image: Scottish Fashion Festival

Tickets are now on sale for the Scottish Fashion Festival 2022 which launches in host city Dundee and runs with events across the country from November 15 to November 20.

Hundreds of talented fashion and textile workers and businesses are taking part in a diverse calendar of events for the programme – organised by social enterprise Scotland Re:Design.

The SR:D Awards, supported by UNESCO City of Design Dundee, will open the festival on Tuesday November 15 at 2.30pm at V&A Dundee with a red carpet for VIPs and press.

Specially commissioned awards by Dundee designer Nine Angels and sponsored by Halley Stevensons will be presented in V&A Dundee Museum’s Tatha Restaurant, before the evening’s Catwalk Show which will also see seven winning designs from the newly launched SR:D Fashion For Social Change, Shelter Scotland Award.

Dundee delighted to host

Annie Marrs, lead officer with UNESCO City of Design Dundee said: “We are delighted that Dundee, the UK’s first and only UNESCO City of Design will once again be the city at the heart of the Scottish Fashion Festival 2022 programme.

“This event supports and raises the profile of textile design an important part of Scotland’s design story and we are particularly excited to highlight those stories through our support of the SR:D Awards with Halley Stevensons.

“We can’t wait to see the outstanding contributions to the festival by some of Dundee’s and Scotland’s best fashion and textile designers and industry.”

Leonie Bell at the V&A. Image: Julie Howden

Leonie Bell, director of V&A Dundee said: “V&A Dundee recognises the vital role Scotland Re:Design plays in supporting and celebrating Scotland’s fashion community and industry and are pleased to be partnering once again with S:RD on this year’s outstanding Fashion Festival programme taking place in Dundee.

“V&A Dundee is delighted to be hosting the festival’s opening events on 15 November, which will see many of Scotland’s most exciting fashion designers and design studios reveal their latest collections at a sensational fashion show inside the museum.

“The evening is set to be a wonderful celebration of fashion in and from Scotland and a great opportunity to champion and show support for design talent from Scotland.”

Range of top talent

The Runway team, hosted by international touring DJ Dicky Trisco, will feature a range of Scotland’s top fashion talent.

It’ll be produced by Dundee’s Vision Sound & Light with dressers and backstage production by Beth Farquhar & Dundee & Angus College.

Hair will be by Dundee’s international award-winning McIntyre’s Salons with models from top international talent agency Model Team Scotland, and a talented professional Dundee make-up team put together by the city’s Annie Voigt.

Michael O’Brien, Director of Model Team Scotland, said: “For us this unique and vital platform in Scotland enables our new faces to experience a quality runway show, meeting with brands and designers here, carving out successful international careers.

Tickets are on sale for the Scottish Fashion Festival 2022. Image: Scottish Fashion Festival

“The show will feature some of our top talent, and we are thrilled to be the partner model agency for SR:D, UNESCO City of Design Dundee, and V&A Dundee, and vocalising Shelter Scotland’s vital mission through fashion”.

What else is on?

The full festival programme includes:

*Cosimo Anguilli, Redefining Cosimo, with Heren Wolf, Carla-Marcia Girvan, Kathia Huitrón, Sonté Hair Salon team and MakeupbyCori team in Edinburgh.

*Dreamland, “Upcycling the Upside Down”, from Dundee to the world.

*Franz Maggs, In Conversation on Music & Film Influence in Fashion at Overgate’s Gather Space in Dundee.

* Hayley Scanlan, 10th anniversary party in Dundee.

Hayley Scanlon. Image: SRD

*House of Black, Upcycled Club Kid Couture, an LGBTQ+ Club & Drag Night, with SXSZ in Glasgow.

*Isolated Heroes, 10th anniversary party at The Selkie, Dundee.

*Jo-AMI, RE(Knit)wear & care, in Dundee.

*Maisie Farrer & Kathryn Rattray of the Federation Gallery at Keiller Centre, NEoN and Front Lounge in Dundee.

*Little Peril Studio by Megan Mckay, workshop in Dundee.

*Rio Community Centre in Newport-on-Tay’s ‘Show us yer Plaid’, a tartan ceilidh for all in North East Fife.

*Solasonach by Jen McAlinden and Megan Laing at The Selkie, Dundee.

For full listings

For the full listings of events taking place across Dundee and Scotland visit www.redesign.scot for tickets, times, & dates.

Kate Middleton: Fife photographer on St Andrews fashion show that changed his – and Prince William’s – life

