Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee

An autumn exhibition featuring the work of popular Fife artist George Gilbert RSW is continuing at Gallery Q in Dundee.

George Gilbert was born, grew up and was educated in Glasgow.

He trained at Glasgow School of Art 1957-61 under William Armour & David Donaldson (1957 – 61) followed by a year of post graduate study (1961 – 62 highly commended).

He then taught in schools in Aberdeenshire, Glasgow & Fife 1963-88.

In 1989 he left teaching to paint full time.

With his wife Lesley they set up the Courtyard Gallery in Crail from 1993-2001.

George’s main subject-matter is everyday objects around him, and views of his garden through the seasons.

He creates beautifully composed still-life paintings which elevate the everyday to treasured moments.

Alongside George Gilbert RSW Gallery Q have a selection of gallery artists including: Mhairi McGregor RSW, Stuart Moir, Helen Welsh, Nichola Martin, Jennifer Mackenzie, Heather Soutar, Lesley Skeates, Pauline Patrick and Joe McIntyre.

When does the exhibition finish?

The exhibition ends on November 12.

All work can be seen online: www.galleryq.co.uk