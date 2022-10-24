VIDEO: Relative of Shackleton performs on RRS Discovery using violin made from his former home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

VIDEO: Relative of Shackleton performs on RRS Discovery using violin made from his former home

By Amie Flett
October 24 2022, 5.35pm Updated: October 24 2022, 8.22pm

A violin made using floorboards from Sir Ernest Shackleton’s former home has been played by a distant relative at the Dundee ship he once sailed on.

Norwich-based folk musician Georgia Shackleton visited the RRS Discovery to perform on the vessel that took the explorer on his iconic journey to the Antarctic in 1901.

Georgia used a violin made from floorboards that were salvaged from her ancestor’s home in Edinburgh, where he lived between 1904 and 1910.

‘Real privilege’ to play on board RRS Discovery

The violin was made earlier this year by Steve Burnett – an Edinburgh-based violin luthier and nature conservationist.

Steve, who is known for making instruments from wood with historical connections, stumbled across Shackleton’s former flat being gutted for renovation – where he found floorboards from the building discarded outside.

A couple of years later, he combined the floorboards with some driftwood he found on a beach in East Lothian to create a violin dedicated to Shackleton and his explorations.

Georgia is a descendent of the explorer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Georgia contacted Steve before composing music on the instrument inspired by the sea and Shackleton’s legacy – with the aim of raising awareness about struggling marine life.

Georgia, 35, described it as a “real privilege” as she performed a tune she wrote, called Elephant Island, during her visit to Dundee.

She said: “I’m very distantly related to Sir Ernest Shackleton.

“I’m sort of descended from the line of Shackletons who stayed in Yorkshire around the 1600s.

Sir Ernest Shackleton. Image: PA Wire.

“Shackleton was always this sort of mystical figure growing up who we knew we had some connection to.

“Around the age of 10 my dad started putting together the family tree and that’s when I started becoming a bit more interested in some of the heritage and the stories.

“I play in a band called the Shackleton Trio and it’s great to be here with the Shackleton violin.

Bringing together ‘different strands of history’

“I just thought it would be lovely to bring the instrument here and play it on board, and bring together all these different strands of history.

“It’s really quite eerie and a real privilege to be able to use this instrument and write some music on it.”

Steve says he is thrilled that Georgia had the opportunity to play the instrument on board the historic ship.

Steve Burnett holding the violin outside Shackleton’s home in Edinburgh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

He said: “It’s great that Georgia got in touch with me after she heard about the violin.

“I know she is really passionate and aware of how much we need to bring into the public eye the need for environmental protection.

“I’d like to think if Shackleton was here today he’d believe what we’re doing is so important.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
image shows the closes Toys R Us store in Dundee and some tenpins and a bowling ball.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Bowling is making a Dundee comeback - and it's long overdue
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
Parts of demolished Dens Park could be used in new Dundee stadium design
2
The "Marmalade on Toast" mural. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
New marmalade mural at Keiller Centre celebrates Dundee's history
Robertson was found by police on Brown Street during his 60th birthday celebrations.
Birthday bash bail breach left Dundee man behind bars
NHS Tayside has delivered one million Covid vaccines across Dundee, Angus, and Perth and Kinross. Image: NHS Tayside.
Over 50s now eligible for Covid booster vaccine - but how do you book…
Chris Carse Wilson. Picture by Ross Fraser McLean.
V&A Dundee worker's book to be 'most haunting and mysterious' of 2023 - and…
The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) HQ at Compass House in Dundee.
Dundee carer struck off for stealing from vulnerable woman
Sheriff Jack Brown.
Mystery over sex allegations against sheriff from Dundee
Taken focuses on the emotional impact of dog theft.
LISTEN: Dog owners demanding tougher sentences for dog thieves

Most Read

1
Robertson was found by police on Brown Street during his 60th birthday celebrations.
Birthday bash bail breach left Dundee man behind bars
2
Leigh Griffiths goes for goal the last time Airdrie faced Dundee at Dens Park in 2010. Image: DCT
Dundee handed home draw against League One outfit as Raith Rovers, Arbroath, Dunfermline and…
3
Former Dundee United head coach Tam Courts.
Former Dundee United boss Tam Courts leaves Honved by ‘mutual agreement’ after just FOUR…
4
The A9 t aBlackford. Image: Google Maps.
Woman, 83, dies in A9 crash at Blackford
5
The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) HQ at Compass House in Dundee.
Dundee carer struck off for stealing from vulnerable woman
6
Simon Howie
Perthshire butcher Simon Howie accuses energy firms of ‘bullying’ as costs soar 10 times…
7
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
Parts of demolished Dens Park could be used in new Dundee stadium design
2
8
Sheriff Jack Brown.
Mystery over sex allegations against sheriff from Dundee
9
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
10
Simon Pringle and Amanda Kopel at Gayfield where Frank Kopel was a player/coach in the early 80s. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Far-travelled Arab Simon has taken Frank’s Law message to 30 countries around the globe…

More from The Courier

Paul Mathers is leaving St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone goalkeeping coach Paul Mathers leaving Perth club to work for SFA
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
Rishi Sunak is favourite to become prime minister.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Screaming and shouting
photo shows new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with well-wishers outside Conservative Campaign HQ.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Unelected, untested - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is an outrage to democracy
Ian Campbell has urged the Lichties faithful to stick with the side through think and thin.
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell addresses critics over Bobby Linn reaction
To go with story by Calum Ross. Runners and riders to be next Scottish secretary Picture shows; Andrew Bowie, Alister Jack and Ruth Davidson. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Who are the runners and riders to serve as Rishi Sunak's Scottish Secretary?
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: The World No 1 ranking actually means something at…
Giorgos Giakoumakis and Alex Mitchell in action the last time the teams played Image: SNS.
Celtic v St Johnstone Christmas Eve kick-off time change
Professor Sir John Curtice (left) and the next Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
EXCLUSIVE: Polling expert John Curtice says Tories could win fewer seats than SNP at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented