Dundee TSB bank to trial new scheme for domestic abuse survivors

Survivors of domestic abuse in Dundee will be able to access support to set up a bank account for the first time.

TSB is trialling the service at its branch at Meadowside in the city centre.

It will allow those affected by domestic abuse to set up an account with limited paperwork or ID documents.

It means those who face control over access to money or are prevented from setting up a bank account by a current or former partner would still be able to do so.

The bank also offers an ’emergency flee fund’ of between £50 and £500 for existing customers to assist people escaping an abusive relationship, covering the costs of essentials such as travel, clothing and toiletries.

TSB flee-fund is UK first

TSB is the first bank to publicly offer the scheme after the UK Government-appointed domestic abuse commissioner, Women’s Aid and others called on Westminster to create a ‘National Emergency Fund’ to support those impacted by a rising cost of living crisis.

Survivors who access the flee fund will have the funds paid into a safe account that only they can access.

Branch staff have also received training to support those affected by domestic violence.

Domestic abuse commissioner Nicole Jacobs said: “I would very much like to see other banks and companies offering the same provision.

“We know that cost of living pressures are having a disproportionate and devastating impact on victims and survivors of domestic abuse who are being forced to stay with perpetrators.

“In a recent survey by Women’s Aid, 73% of women living with, or having financial links with, the perpetrator said that the cost of living crisis had either prevented them from leaving, or made it harder for them to leave.”

Farah Nazeer, chief executive of Women’s Aid also welcomed the move, and says the organisation would work with TSB on the Dundee pilot.

She said: “We are also pleased to work together with TSB on a pilot scheme enabling survivors to safely open and access a bank account without having to provide full documentation, helping survivors to flee and rebuild their lives after abuse.”

If you feel scared of your partner or if you are worried about someone you know, get in touch with Scotland’s 24-hour Domestic Abuse and Forced Marriage Helpline on 0800 027 1234 or email helpline@sdafmh.org.uk.