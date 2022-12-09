Concern growing for missing Dundee woman, 40, last seen in Glasgow more than a week ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Concern growing for missing Dundee woman, 40, last seen in Glasgow more than a week ago

By Laura Devlin
December 9 2022, 5.08pm Updated: December 15 2022, 6.47pm
Lisa Simpson was last seen in Glasgow. Image: Police Scotland.
Lisa Simpson was last seen in Glasgow. Image: Police Scotland.

A woman from Dundee who was last seen in Glasgow more than a week ago has been reported missing.

Lisa Simpson was last seen in Glasgow city centre at 12.30pm on December 2.

The 40-year-old, who police say is missing from Dundee, is described as white and 5ft 5in tall, with long blonde hair with a fringe.

Lisa has links to both Dundee and Glasgow and police appealed for information about her disappearance last week.

They renewed the appeal on Monday, saying they are becoming “increasingly concerned” about her.

Missing Lisa Simpson has scar on forehead and tattoos

Lisa is described as slim with a small vertical scar on her forehead.

She also has angel wings tattooed to the rear of her neck and the name ‘Brian’ tattooed to her left wrist.

Lisa was last seen wearing a green bubble jacket with a fur hood and black and blue Nike trainers.

Sergeant Iain Cooper-Cairns said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Lisa, it is out of character for her not to be in touch with family and friends and everyone just wants to know she is safe and well.

“If anyone has seen Lisa or has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3192 of 6 December 2022.”

