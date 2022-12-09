Concern growing for missing Dundee woman, 40, last seen in Glasgow more than a week ago

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman from Dundee who was last seen in Glasgow more than a week ago has been reported missing.

Lisa Simpson was last seen in Glasgow city centre at 12.30pm on December 2.

The 40-year-old, who police say is missing from Dundee, is described as white and 5ft 5in tall, with long blonde hair with a fringe.

Lisa has links to both Dundee and Glasgow and police appealed for information about her disappearance last week.

They renewed the appeal on Monday, saying they are becoming “increasingly concerned” about her.

Missing Lisa Simpson has scar on forehead and tattoos

Lisa is described as slim with a small vertical scar on her forehead.

She also has angel wings tattooed to the rear of her neck and the name ‘Brian’ tattooed to her left wrist.

Lisa was last seen wearing a green bubble jacket with a fur hood and black and blue Nike trainers.

Sergeant Iain Cooper-Cairns said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Lisa, it is out of character for her not to be in touch with family and friends and everyone just wants to know she is safe and well.

“If anyone has seen Lisa or has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3192 of 6 December 2022.”