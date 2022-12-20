The View fan makes 11,000-mile round-trip to see Dundee band’s comeback shows

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A music fan made an 11,000-mile round-trip from Japan to see Dundee rockers The View make their live comeback.

Junko Tsukada from Tokyo managed to get tickets for all four of the band’s sell-out shows at the O2 Academy in Glasgow.

It was The View’s first run of gigs in five years.

Junko – who has never lived in Scotland but has been a fan since the group’s early days – travelled 15 hours by plane to take in the performances before returning to Japan.

She told The Courier she could not miss the chance to see the band perform at the comeback gigs after missing out on their 10th anniversary in 2016.

She said: “I have lived in Japan all my life and first heard the band back in 2006 when they released their first single, Wasted Little DJs.

“The last time I saw them in concert was in Leeds in 2013.

“Sadly I couldn’t come to see their 10th anniversary show in 2016 at Barrowlands.

“This was the first time seeing the band in nine years so I was excited when I got my tickets.

“I visited friends in Manchester before travelling up to Glasgow.

‘I almost burst into tears at my favourite song’

“The other View fans were really welcoming. I think they were amazed I was going to all four gigs.

“Every night was amazing and so much fun.

“I enjoyed watching from a different vantage point every night. I almost burst into tears when they started to play my favourite tune, Grace.”

Junko also got a chance pose for a picture with singer Kyle Falconer.

She added: “He seemed happy to hear I’d travelled over from Japan and seen all four shows.”

Meanwhile during Sunday’s show – the last of the run of gigs – Falconer serenaded friend and actor Martin Compston on stage.

It came after he missed a performance at the Line of Duty star’s wedding in 2016 when he got arrested.

Following the shows, Falconer posted on Instagram: “Let’s get some new announcements soon!”

The Courier revealed earlier this year that The View had returned to the studio to record a new album.