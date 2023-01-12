Dundee City Council agrees letter for First Minister highlighting impact of local government budget cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee City Council agrees letter for First Minister highlighting impact of local government budget cuts

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
January 12 2023, 5.39pm Updated: January 13 2023, 9.15am
Post Thumbnail

Dundee City Council’s SNP leader will write to Nicola Sturgeon “highlighting the massive real terms cut to council funding and the impact this budget settlement would have on vital local services.”

John Alexander’s letter will also criticise the Scottish Government’s provisional December budget for its “impact on on the most vulnerable in our communities”.

The action gained cross-party support, including from SNP councillors, and was part of a Liberal Democrat group amendment agreed at the policy and resources committee.

The committee approved a report by executive director Robert Emmott, on the “implications for the city council” of the local government budget delivered by Deputy First Minister, John Swinney.

Mr Swinney said on December 15, that the budget provides an extra £550 million in funding for Scotland’s 32 councils.

But Cosla, the umbrella body for Scotland’s councils, calculated the increase as £71m, once current policy commitments are taken into account.

‘A derisory settlement’

The amendment, put forward by Liberal Democrat group leader, Fraser Macpherson, also challenged “in the strongest possible terms the presentation of the £550m as additional funding”.

Labour group leader and councillor for Strathmartine, Kevin Keenan said: “When the depute first minister come out and said what a marvellous budget he was giving to local government – it certainly hasn’t come through to Dundee in any way”.

Mr Macpherson said: “The spin about £550m additional funding, actually in reality when you take existing (funding) commitments, as Bailie Keenan alludes to, is only £71m.

“It’s a deeply concerning situation. Here we are, with a frankly derisory settlement – not just for Dundee – but for local authorities generally.”

Liberal Democrat group leader, Councillor Fraser Macpherson
Liberal Democrat group leader, Councillor Fraser Macpherson.

The Scottish parliament will debate Mr Swinney’s proposed budget this month.

Based on assumptions of what the final settlement will be, Robert Emmott’s report says the council needs to save £18.1 million” to balance the budget.

Additionally, “it is recommended that the Council set aside £3.8m to help meet inflationary pressures in 2023/24. This would reduce the savings needed to £14.3m”.

An assumed 3% rise in the council tax “would reduce the savings requirement to £12.5m”.

‘Council to determine council tax’

Mr Emmott said: “There’s a planning assumption of a 3% council tax increase, but no decision is made on that and that will be a matter for the council itself to determine.

“We will make that clear in the budget volume, the assumptions that we’ve made and it will be, as I’ve said, for yourselves to consider what budget proposals to bring forward to help close that gap”.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
Council leader John Alexander. Image: DC Thomson.

Before the amendment was agreed, council leader, John Alexander, said: “There is ongoing engagement and clearly through Cosla, we are continuing to explore that discussion with the Scottish Government.

“The prevailing winds are extremely challenging; there’s no easy answers. You take money from one area to put into another area, that presents a new set of challenges.

“For what it’s worth, I’m very heavily engaged in that agenda and working with colleagues across Scotland to continue to push through the best possible budget settlement for Dundee and for the issues we want to address in the city.”

