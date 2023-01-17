Appeal to dog walkers and cyclists over Dundee sex attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Appeal to dog walkers and cyclists over Dundee sex attack

By Poppy Watson
January 17 2023, 1.02pm
A woman was sexually assaulted in Powrie Park. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
A woman was sexually assaulted in Powrie Park. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

Dog walkers and cyclists who were in a Dundee park the night a woman was sexually assaulted have been urged to come forward.

Lynsay Mill, 46, was attacked in Powrie Park in Fintry around 7.25pm on Wednesday January 4.

The mum-of-three, who waived her anonymity so she could speak openly about the ordeal, previously said she felt “numb” after the attack.

As the police probe continues, detectives have returned to the popular walking spot to speak to pedestrians and motorists in the area.

Mum-of-three Lynsay was attacked on January 4. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Speaking to The Courier last week, Lynsay, who has lived in Fintry for 17 years, described how she had gone to the park for a walk.

After taking a phone call on a bench, she was grabbed from behind and dragged to the ground.

The man – who was wearing a balaclava which only left his eyes and his nose visible – then straddled Lynsay and groped her under her top and trousers.

‘I froze’

She said: “He was moving his hand about under my clothing, I’m not sure how long this lasted but it was minutes.

“There was a ring on his hand, I could feel it as it was cold.

“I was trying to move myself back but he was big built and about 6ft.

“When I tried to move he dug his knees in tighter to my sides. I froze.”

He calmly walked away after apparently being disturbed by a noise or light in the distance.

Powrie Park is a popular walking spot. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson.

The balaclava-clad suspect is described as being 6ft tall and middle aged wth a heavy/athletic build and broad shoulders.

He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black jogging bottoms and black and white trainers.

He made off in the direction of Jack Martin Way after the attack.

Residents in the area previously told The Courier they were shocked and scared following the incident.

Police renew appeal for information on Powrie Park sexual assault

Police, who have now renewed their appeal for information, say a number of witnesses have been identified and spoken to through CCTV and door-to-door inquiries.

Detective Inspector Graeme Wishart said: “Through our extensive enquiries we are aware there were a number of people walking, cycling and out with their dogs in the park.

“I would ask anyone who was in the park at the time and has not spoken to police to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3097 of January 4.

“Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.”

