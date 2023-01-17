Appeal to dog walkers and cyclists over Dundee sex attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dog walkers and cyclists who were in a Dundee park the night a woman was sexually assaulted have been urged to come forward.

Lynsay Mill, 46, was attacked in Powrie Park in Fintry around 7.25pm on Wednesday January 4.

The mum-of-three, who waived her anonymity so she could speak openly about the ordeal, previously said she felt “numb” after the attack.

As the police probe continues, detectives have returned to the popular walking spot to speak to pedestrians and motorists in the area.

Speaking to The Courier last week, Lynsay, who has lived in Fintry for 17 years, described how she had gone to the park for a walk.

After taking a phone call on a bench, she was grabbed from behind and dragged to the ground.

The man – who was wearing a balaclava which only left his eyes and his nose visible – then straddled Lynsay and groped her under her top and trousers.

‘I froze’

She said: “He was moving his hand about under my clothing, I’m not sure how long this lasted but it was minutes.

“There was a ring on his hand, I could feel it as it was cold.

“I was trying to move myself back but he was big built and about 6ft.

“When I tried to move he dug his knees in tighter to my sides. I froze.”

He calmly walked away after apparently being disturbed by a noise or light in the distance.

The balaclava-clad suspect is described as being 6ft tall and middle aged wth a heavy/athletic build and broad shoulders.

He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black jogging bottoms and black and white trainers.

He made off in the direction of Jack Martin Way after the attack.

Residents in the area previously told The Courier they were shocked and scared following the incident.

Police renew appeal for information on Powrie Park sexual assault

Police, who have now renewed their appeal for information, say a number of witnesses have been identified and spoken to through CCTV and door-to-door inquiries.

Detective Inspector Graeme Wishart said: “Through our extensive enquiries we are aware there were a number of people walking, cycling and out with their dogs in the park.

“I would ask anyone who was in the park at the time and has not spoken to police to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3097 of January 4.

“Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.”