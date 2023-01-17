Dundee council tenants face 3% rent rise in April

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Council tenants in Dundee face a 3% rent rise in April.

The hike – which is expected to be voted through by councillors next week – will come into force on April 3.

It will mean tenants of council housing paying an average of £2.41 extra per week.

A consultation was launched in November giving tenants the chance to vote for how much their payments go up by in 2023/24.

Out of the 2,149 people who responded, 71% voted for the lowest increase of 3%.

The other options were a 3.25% rise (£2.62 per week) or 3.5% (£2.82 per week).

Councillor John Alexander, council leader, said: “We are all acutely aware of the financial pressures being faced by our tenants, which is one of the reasons we have doubled the hardship fund to £1 million.

“Taking this step will hopefully ensure that any council tenant who is suffering financial hardship will be able to get the support they need to meet their rent from April.

“A rent increase at this level will add almost £1.6m to support the delivery of vital housing services.”

The increase comes as the Scottish Government’s freeze on social rent – introduced in response to the cost-of-living crisis – ends on March 31.

Heather Anderson, convener of the neighbourhood services committee – which oversees housing – said: “By giving tenants three options we were able to offer them a choice between services remaining at the same high standard, or giving the council additional resources.

“We are acutely aware of the financial pressures people are under right now and we are doing all we can to support people through these tough times.”

Any changes to other charges like council tax will be revealed during the council’s budget-setting process in the coming weeks.