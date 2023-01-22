Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks

By Poppy Watson
January 22 2023, 8.07am
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A Dundee mum-of-five says she is terrified her ceiling will fall down on her kids after years of leaks.

Jade Ferrie, who lives in a council house in the Hilltown, claims she first flagged leaks in her living room and kitchen to Dundee City Council in 2019 and has repeatedly asked for them to be fixed.

But she says it was not until part of the ceiling in her living room and kitchen collapsed in November that action was taken, with the holes being patched up with wooden boards.

Jade has been complaining about the leak for over two years. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Jade, who has lived in the property for eight years, says the temporary repair has not solved the problem – with water leaking out the sides of the wood and running down her walls.

She says she has been forced to limit where her children – aged between eight months and 12 years – can play amid fears the ceiling will cave in again.

‘I’m very worried about my kids’

Jade, who used buckets to collect the water for several years, says it has been “distressing” to live with the problem for so long.

She said: “I’m very worried about (my kids) just in case the roof comes in on top of them.

“I won’t let them play at that bit of the living room until it’s fixed and safe.

“My youngest is only eight months, and if she is going about on her walker and anything happens, that would be really bad.”

Jade claims she has not been told when a permanent fix will be made.

The ceiling collapsed in November. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

She said: “I have reported it to the council but they just say they’ll get someone out to look at it – no one has been out.

“The water has been going down the walls, the wallpaper is coming away now.

“It’s causing damp as well. The windows are always full of condensation, including the ones in my daughter’s bedroom, and they don’t do anything.

“I clean my windows every day but when I get up there are still black marks coming through.

“It gets worse when it rains outside.”

She also claims the damage is causing a draught to come through the ceiling – making it hard to heat her home.

Dundee City Council did not respond to requests for comment.

It comes just days after a two-year-old girl was showered in glass when the shower door in her Dundee council home shattered.

Earlier this week, the council confirmed it is reviewing how it deals with reports of damp and mould in its properties.

