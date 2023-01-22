Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee mum-of-five says she is terrified her ceiling will fall down on her kids after years of leaks.

Jade Ferrie, who lives in a council house in the Hilltown, claims she first flagged leaks in her living room and kitchen to Dundee City Council in 2019 and has repeatedly asked for them to be fixed.

But she says it was not until part of the ceiling in her living room and kitchen collapsed in November that action was taken, with the holes being patched up with wooden boards.

Jade, who has lived in the property for eight years, says the temporary repair has not solved the problem – with water leaking out the sides of the wood and running down her walls.

She says she has been forced to limit where her children – aged between eight months and 12 years – can play amid fears the ceiling will cave in again.

‘I’m very worried about my kids’

Jade, who used buckets to collect the water for several years, says it has been “distressing” to live with the problem for so long.

She said: “I’m very worried about (my kids) just in case the roof comes in on top of them.

“I won’t let them play at that bit of the living room until it’s fixed and safe.

“My youngest is only eight months, and if she is going about on her walker and anything happens, that would be really bad.”

Jade claims she has not been told when a permanent fix will be made.

She said: “I have reported it to the council but they just say they’ll get someone out to look at it – no one has been out.

“The water has been going down the walls, the wallpaper is coming away now.

“It’s causing damp as well. The windows are always full of condensation, including the ones in my daughter’s bedroom, and they don’t do anything.

“I clean my windows every day but when I get up there are still black marks coming through.

“It gets worse when it rains outside.”

She also claims the damage is causing a draught to come through the ceiling – making it hard to heat her home.

Dundee City Council did not respond to requests for comment.

It comes just days after a two-year-old girl was showered in glass when the shower door in her Dundee council home shattered.

Earlier this week, the council confirmed it is reviewing how it deals with reports of damp and mould in its properties.