Home News Dundee

DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Evening Tele reader wins Ibiza holiday from Hays Travel

By Jake Keith
February 4 2023, 6.00am
From l- r, Joel Grant (Travel Consultant), Leanne Barnett (winner) and Chloe Dailly (Assistant Manager)
From left: Joel Grant (Travel Consultant), Leanne Barnett (winner) and Chloe Dailly (Assistant Manager)

A lucky reader has landed a seven-night family holiday to Ibiza courtesy of the Evening Telegraph and Hays Travel Dundee and Broughty Ferry.

Leanne Barnett grabbed the stunning prize after entering week 2 of the Celebrating Discovery competition advertised in the Tele newspaper.

Readers were able to collect a numbered token each day after buying the paper to enter.

Leanne will take her family on the all inclusive trip to 4-star Invisa Figueral Resort on the Spanish island.

She picked up her prize from Hays Travel at City Square and will jet off alongside husband Stuart and grandkids Arlo, 5, and Luca, 2.

They will fly out from Glasgow Airport on April 10 with return bus travel from Dundee also fully paid.

‘The kids are absolutely buzzing’

She said: “We just didn’t expect to win it at all; it’s brilliant.

“It’s in the school holidays so it’s perfect for the kids. They are absolutely buzzing.

“I haven’t been to Ibiza for many years; we’re all really, really looking forward to it.

“Everyone we’ve spoken to at the Evening Telegraph and Hays Travel have just been so nice. Picking up the tickets was a wonderful experience.”

Leanne Barnett, centre, collecting her prize from Joel Grant and and Chloe Dailly from Hays Travel Dundee and Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The resort is a spacious property spread across two hotels but guests can be located in either and can use the facilities in both.

There’s a host of activities and facilities across the two hotels to keep kids, couples and families entertained.

The Pirates’ Island water activity zone is a wonderful way for kids of all ages to spend the day, while adults have their own chill out area as well as an adults-only bar area.

It was the Evening Telegraph big prize on offer after week 1 of the Celebrating Discovery competition saw three lucky readers of The Courier and Evening Telegraph land trips.

The prizes were a rail break to Newcastle including a four-star hotel stay, as well as flights to London and Belfast from Dundee with a £300 accommodation allowance.

Reader Iain Thom also won the big prize on offer in The Courier, a seven-day cruise from Dundee to the Faroe Islands and back to Scotland’s west coast and Belfast.

