Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate

By Amie Flett
February 5 2023, 3.15pm Updated: February 5 2023, 4.22pm
Mike Ashley is in advanced talks to buy the Overgate. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Mike Ashley is in advanced talks to buy the Overgate. Image: PA/DC Thomson

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is currently in talks to buy the Overgate centre in Dundee.

Mr Ashley’s Frasers Group is in advanced talks to buy the city’s main shopping centre for £30 million.

It comes amid a £100m spending spree from Mr Ashley on shopping centres, which also includes a potential £70m deal on The Mall in Luton.

Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley. Image: PA.

If a deal was secured over the Dundee shopping centre, it would lead to a massive financial blow for Legal and General, who bought the Overgate from Land Securities for £125m in 2014.

Mr Ashley, who also owns Sports Direct, is said to currently be negotiating a hard bargain over the centre but sources have told The Times that a deal is not certain.

The move comes as UK retail chains struggle to compete with online shopping and the cost of living crisis.

In 2020, the Overgate suffered a huge loss when retail giant Debenhams fell into administration, causing the closure of its two storey store in the Dundee centre.

Who is Mike Ashley?

Mr Ashley, the former owner of Newcastle United football club,  is one of the most controversial business figures in Britain.

He was hauled before the Business, Innovation and Skills Committee in June 2016 to answer questions from MPs about working conditions – including claims he paid less workers less than the minimum wage – within the Sports Direct warehouses.

Sports Direct in Dundee’s Overgate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

He has grown his influence on the High Street buy acquiring several brands and has stakes in the likes of Blacks, JD Sports, French Connection, USC and Flannels.

In 2020, he took over 169-year-old department store chain House of Fraser in a £90m deal hours after it collapsed into administration.

The group was renamed Frasers group and was taken over by Mr Ashley’s son-in-law, Michael Murray, last year and has stakes in Hugo Boss, Asos and N Brown.

Mike Ashley is one of the most controversial business figures in Britain. Image: Joe Giddens/PA.

The retail company are now hunting for acquisitions following a strong recovery from the pandemic.

Sports Direct and USC currently operate stores in the Overgate.

Overgate Centre Manager, Malcolm Angus, said: “At this time we cannot comment on an on-going proposed acquisition which has not yet completed or been fully agreed by our client.”

Mike Ashley has been approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Malcolm Campbell had his Facebook account hacked. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked
4
Logan Domm, 7, from Dundee, enjoying this year's sold out comic con. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Best pictures from Dundee's 2023 Comic Con
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Folklore Scotland Picture shows; David and Rebecca White, co-founders of Folklore Scotland, at Cashel Bash on Loch Lomond. Loch Lomond. Supplied by Folklore Scotland Date; Unknown
Folklore Scotland: How Dundee couple's love story turned into new chapter of digital heritage
Jason West is the general manager of the newly formed Tayport Breakers. Image: John Linton Photography
Tayport man scores home run with club ambitions as Dundee-born US baseball star honoured
Taypark House serve mouth-wateringly good food by their award winning chef like this deep fried cod from their latest menu. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Restaurant review: Taypark House in Dundee is the perfect setting for a romantic date…
Iain Thom (right) alongside Vicky Wilson and Lewis Banks from Hays Travel Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Courier reader wins cruise from Hays Travel
From l- r, Joel Grant (Travel Consultant), Leanne Barnett (winner) and Chloe Dailly (Assistant Manager)
DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Evening Tele reader wins Ibiza holiday from Hays Travel
Dundee and Fife council chiefs warn of tax rises and service cuts after 'inadequate'…
2
Design images for the upgrade to Broughty Ferry Esplanade. Image: Systra
£200k commission offered for 'placemaking' sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane
8
The new development at the junction of Buttars Loan and South Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Machinery damaged after intruders enter Dundee building site

Most Read

1
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to furore after ‘patio’ style paving added to iconic…
5
2
Malcolm Campbell had his Facebook account hacked. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee businessman’s fury after Facebook account hacked
4
3
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
4
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
5
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
6
If you're interested in distilling or love to visit distilleries, then make sure to add Angus Alchemy to your list. Image: Paul Reid
First look inside Angus Alchemy distillery in Carnoustie as it opens doors to public
7
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home
8
There was a party atmosphere at the Radio 1 Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
When crowds descended on Dundee’s Camperdown Park in 2006 for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
9
Nick Walsh dismisses Edwards. Image: SNS
Liam Fox finds unlikely Ryan Edwards red card ally as Dundee United make appeal…

More from The Courier

Gregor Townsend celebrates as Scotland clinch another win at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Backing up against Wales takes full focus over celebrating Twickenham triumph, vow…
Dick Campbell is determined to find the winning formula at Arbroath. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Dick Campbell's side are in 'a fight and a…
Callum Davidson with Andy Considine after his red card. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson proud of St Johnstone players despite Celtic defeat but Andy Considine ban…
The M90 slip road was closed for a short period while the SFRS extinguished the blaze. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend car on fire near Dunfermline
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou shakes hands with St Johnstone's Alex Mitchell at full-time. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone v Celtic talking points as Drey Wright becomes Perth side's top…
Wighton has 11 goals in his last 19 matches. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline goal hero Craig Wighton pleased Dunfermline 'did the dirty' side well in Montrose…
Th Dunfermline players celebrate Breen's opener. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Montrose talking points as Pars battle through first half to dominate…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray is not getting carried away after his side climbed to third in the Championship. Image: SNS
3 Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray's side chase play-off and cup glory…
Dundee council chief warns council tax bills will rise and services will be 'reduced'
A devastated Pawlett on the Tynecastle turf. Image: SNS
Could Dundee United midfield injuries force Tangerines into free agent market?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented