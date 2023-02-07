Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An emergency lane closure has been put in place on two major roads in Dundee due to a collapsed drain.

The broken manhole cover was found on Tuesday afternoon, at the junction from Claverhouse Road to the A90 heading to Forfar.

One northbound lane has been closed, causing tailback.

The closure is expected to have a knock-on effect on the Kingsway.

Road operator Amey says the closure is in place for “safety reasons” while repairs are arranged.

⚠️ There has been an emergency lane closure put in place leading from Claverhouse Road northbound onto the #A90 in #Dundee for road safety reasons. ➡️ Please be aware there may be some delays in the area while we attend to a collapsed manhole cover and organise repair work. pic.twitter.com/hrZ2l2Wfkf — Amey NE Trunk Roads (@NETrunkRoads) February 7, 2023

Google traffic data shows heavy congestion in the area on Tuesday afternoon.

The drain previously collapsed last July and caused significant disruption in the area.

One driver said the congestion was so bad it took them 30 minutes to travel 20 metres.