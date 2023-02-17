Fans react to Dundee rockers The View’s first single in almost eight years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee band The View have unveiled a new single, almost eight years after their last release.

The group played their new song ‘Feels Like’ on Jo Whiley’s BBC Radio 2 show on Thursday evening.

Whiley announced the song comes from the band’s sixth studio album, ‘Exorcism of Youth’, to be released on June 9.

The release comes two months after the band performed a string of concerts at Glasgow’s O2 Academy, as well as a warm up gig at Inchyra Arts Club.

They released their last album, Ropewalk, in 2015.

The View fans have waited ‘a long time’ for new music

After hearing the new song, fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

On Facebook, Matthew McCarte wrote: “Well played lads we’ve waited a long time for that. (The song is a) belter.”

Cameron More said: “It’s about time for another album and tour.”

On Twitter, Dwayne Handy said: “What a tune, man.”

Mandy Cunningham wrote on the band’s Instagram: “Sounds absolutely amazing, I love it.

“The View are on fire again.”

2023 is shaping up to be a busy year for the trio – Kyle Falconer, Kieren Webster and Pete Reilly.

As well as the release of new material, they have also announced appearances at Glasgow’s TRNSMT and Cumbria’s The Mighty Boof festivals.

Footage of the band recording in a Spanish studio was posted online last year.

Producer Martin ‘Youth’ Glover – who has worked with Wet Wet Wet and Guns N’ Roses – wrote on Instagram: “This album is incredible.

“It has not been officially announced so I haven’t been posting much but couldn’t contain my excitement.”