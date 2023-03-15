Could swimming provision in Dundee improve following UK budget announcement?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Could swimming provision in Dundee improve following UK budget announcement?

By Jake Keith
March 15 2023, 4.59pm Updated: March 15 2023, 4.59pm
A swimmer in the Olympia before it closed in October 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Cash for improving swimming provision in Dundee could be made available following funding announcements in the UK budget on Wednesday.

The Conservative government is handing over £63m to councils and trusts in England to help them keep swimming pools open and cope with soaring energy costs.

And due to funding under the Barnett Formula, money could make its way to local authorities in Scotland for the same purpose.

Swimmers in Dundee lost more than half the number of hours available for lane swimming when the Olympia closed under a cloud of controversy in 2021.

That means, until the flagship centre reopens, the city has arguably the worst swimming provision of any place in Scotland.

Council must ‘seize chance’ to help swimmers

Michael Marra, a north east Labour MSP and longstanding critic of how the Olympia situation has been handled, says the budget news could be the lifeline local swimmers need.

He said: “As the disaster at the Olympia rumbles on, Dundee City Council leaders must seize this chance to extend Dundee swimming pools’ opening hours.

“Swimming provision has been decimated in Dundee. The closure of the Olympia has left us with 73 hours of lane swimming available every week.

Michael Marra. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCThomson.

“We have fewer hours than Orkney, a council with less than a sixth of our population.”

Mr Marra highlighted the impact on health and safety and that local children are losing out on learning a vital life skill.

He described the situation as a “disaster that will dog this administration for years to come”.

Wednesday’s announcement offers a chance to ease the impact of the administration’s incompetence slightly,” he said.

“Dundee City Council must ensure that we get our fair share of the additional funds and invest it immediately into increasing availability in our other swimming pools.

“This money cannot be allowed to simply disappear into a Scottish Government black hole. It must be used to increase availability of swimming hours here in Dundee.”

Lack of options for swimming in Dundee

The only publicly-owned swimming pools currently available in the city are Lochee Leisure Centre and those within schools.

The school pools however have reduced opening times leaving many swimmers simply unable to find space or a suitable time.

The only other options are private pools in hotels or Dundee University’s Institute of Sport and Exercise.

Institute of Sport and Exercise, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DCThomson.

News on how much cash will filter through to Scotland and Dundee is expected soon.

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser has also said any cash could also be used to protect Perth Leisure Pool.

It was revealed recently the popular facility could be closed with a decision due on Thursday.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Dundee City Council and Leisure & Culture Dundee will respond to Mr Marra directly in due course.

“Consequential funding decisions are a matter for the Scottish Government.”

