Could swimming provision in Dundee improve following UK budget announcement?

Cash for improving swimming provision in Dundee could be made available following funding announcements in the UK budget on Wednesday.

The Conservative government is handing over £63m to councils and trusts in England to help them keep swimming pools open and cope with soaring energy costs.

And due to funding under the Barnett Formula, money could make its way to local authorities in Scotland for the same purpose.

Swimmers in Dundee lost more than half the number of hours available for lane swimming when the Olympia closed under a cloud of controversy in 2021.

That means, until the flagship centre reopens, the city has arguably the worst swimming provision of any place in Scotland.

Council must ‘seize chance’ to help swimmers

Michael Marra, a north east Labour MSP and longstanding critic of how the Olympia situation has been handled, says the budget news could be the lifeline local swimmers need.

He said: “As the disaster at the Olympia rumbles on, Dundee City Council leaders must seize this chance to extend Dundee swimming pools’ opening hours.

“Swimming provision has been decimated in Dundee. The closure of the Olympia has left us with 73 hours of lane swimming available every week.

“We have fewer hours than Orkney, a council with less than a sixth of our population.”

Mr Marra highlighted the impact on health and safety and that local children are losing out on learning a vital life skill.

He described the situation as a “disaster that will dog this administration for years to come”.

“Wednesday’s announcement offers a chance to ease the impact of the administration’s incompetence slightly,” he said.

“Dundee City Council must ensure that we get our fair share of the additional funds and invest it immediately into increasing availability in our other swimming pools.

“This money cannot be allowed to simply disappear into a Scottish Government black hole. It must be used to increase availability of swimming hours here in Dundee.”

Lack of options for swimming in Dundee

The only publicly-owned swimming pools currently available in the city are Lochee Leisure Centre and those within schools.

The school pools however have reduced opening times leaving many swimmers simply unable to find space or a suitable time.

The only other options are private pools in hotels or Dundee University’s Institute of Sport and Exercise.

News on how much cash will filter through to Scotland and Dundee is expected soon.

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser has also said any cash could also be used to protect Perth Leisure Pool.

It was revealed recently the popular facility could be closed with a decision due on Thursday.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Dundee City Council and Leisure & Culture Dundee will respond to Mr Marra directly in due course.

“Consequential funding decisions are a matter for the Scottish Government.”