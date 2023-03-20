Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee resident is calling for urgent action amid fears the roof on his block of flats could “totally collapse”.

Scaffolding has been put up both inside and outside the three-storey building on Dochart Terrace in Menzieshill after two areas of ceiling in the stairwell fell in.

Ian Millan, who lives on the top floor, now worries that more areas may collapse in the weeks ahead if the issue is not addressed.

Ian, 54, is urging the council – which part-owns the block – to speed up work to fix the problem outside his front door.

He told The Courier: “This has been an ongoing issue for six months now. There was the first hole and then the second part came down.

“While I’m thankful a scaffolding has been installed, there is a concern that more parts are going to fall.

“Water is coming into the close via the roof as a result of the recent rainfall.

“One of the roofers told me the whole roof is rotten.”

‘I’m genuinely concerned for safety’

Ian says residents are “frustrated” with updates on the work given by Dundee City Council.

He said: “I’m genuinely concerned for folk’s safety – especially when I’ve seen the water coming in.

“I’ve been phoning the council regularly asking for updates and there hasn’t been much they can tell me, which has been a frustration.

“Given there is a mixture of owners and tenants, I worry that this is going to exacerbate the problem of getting it fixed.

“You read stories about scaffolding being in place for months or even years as they try and go to landlords and owners to get it sorted.

“I believe more urgent action is needed before the roof totally collapses.”

Dundee City Council says it is working to fix the problem.

A spokesman said: “We are actively engaged in the matter and taking the necessary steps to resolve the issue.

“Tenants can contact us directly to find out the status and progress of any ongoing repairs.”