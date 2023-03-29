Two charged as police seize over £11,000 worth of cocaine in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two charged as police seize over £11,000 worth of cocaine in Dundee

Police recovered a quantity of drugs with an estimated street value of £11,240 from a property in Arthurstone Terrace on Tuesday. 

By Laura Devlin
Arthurstone Terrace, Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Arthurstone Terrace, Dundee. Image: Google Maps.

A man and woman have been charged after thousands of pounds worth of cocaine was seized by police from a Dundee property.

Officers recovered a quantity of drugs, believed to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of £11,240 from a property in Arthurstone Terrace on Tuesday.

A 28-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

Both were released and are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

The raid was carried out by officers from Operation Argonite and the Maryfield community policing team.

Operation Argonite was launched in Dundee by Police Scotland two years ago to protect vulnerable people.

Drugs cause ‘misery in communities’

PC Stephen Browne said: “We know the misery drug misuse can cause in our local communities and Operation Argonite works to tackle these issues by using all tactics at our disposal to rid our communities of drugs and the harm they cause.

“Anyone with any information regarding drugs in their community is asked to contact us through 101.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

