Two charged as police seize over £11,000 worth of cocaine in Dundee

A man and woman have been charged after thousands of pounds worth of cocaine was seized by police from a Dundee property.

Officers recovered a quantity of drugs, believed to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of £11,240 from a property in Arthurstone Terrace on Tuesday.

A 28-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

Both were released and are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

The raid was carried out by officers from Operation Argonite and the Maryfield community policing team.

Operation Argonite was launched in Dundee by Police Scotland two years ago to protect vulnerable people.

Drugs cause ‘misery in communities’

PC Stephen Browne said: “We know the misery drug misuse can cause in our local communities and Operation Argonite works to tackle these issues by using all tactics at our disposal to rid our communities of drugs and the harm they cause.

“Anyone with any information regarding drugs in their community is asked to contact us through 101.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”