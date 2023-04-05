Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure

The popular bar on Lindsay Street shut down in March 2020.

By Alan Wilson
Owner Scott Clark outside Clark's on Lindsay Street in Dundee.
Owner Scott Clark outside Clark's on Lindsay Street in Dundee.

Dundee’s music scene is set for a huge boost as popular bar Clark’s is set to reopen for the first time since Covid-19.

Just over three years after owner Scott Clark pulled the plug on the hugely popular venue due to the Covid-19 lockdown, he plans to open the doors once again to customers this summer.

The move comes after Scott and his team introduced “pop up” events at the nearby Captain’s Cabin last November.

He said: “We started Clark’s at the Cabin partly to see what was still out there in terms of live music and also to see whether there were still people wanting to watch bands.

“It’s worked really well because it told me was that there was still a vibrant scene and it also got the Clark’s name out there.

“The guys at the Captain’s Cabin have been really good with us, there were obviously some problems with it as a venue but we tweaked a few things and it has been good for us.”

Clarks On Lindsay Street in Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

He added: “It made me think that I wanted to get back into it again and I was walking past the building all the time and it was looking sadder and sadder.

“I decided to speak to the landlord because I knew that although they had long term plans for it I thought maybe we could do something in the short term.

“It turns out there’s nothing solid planned for it and he was keen to do something on reasonable rent terms, so I decided to bite the bullet and go for it.”

Mix of live bands and DJs

Scott then spoke to one of the partners in the Captain’s Cabin, Sean Bennett, who agreed to become involved in the joint venture whilst retaining his role at the Cabin.

“Sean feels he can engage with the younger people who still want to go out late but not necessary to a club,” Scott explained.

“So he can bring that aspect and I will concentrate on the earlier stuff.”

Scott Clark outside Clarks On Lindsay Street in 2020. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

“What I have seen is some of the older crowd prefer going out earlier and still getting home at a reasonable time, so I’m looking at having the live bands on Saturday nights from maybe 6pm till 10pm and then it’ll be more of a club atmosphere after that with DJs.

“Once we’re up and running we’ll develop more of the early afternoon paying gigs because the pop-ups show that definitely works and some touring bands and maybe tribute acts in as well.”

‘Hopefully we’ll hit the ground running’

Scott added: “I don’t know how long-term it will be, we’ll see how it all goes. “We’ll have to assess it all towards the end of the year but hopefully we’ll hit the ground running.

“There are some repairs to be done by the landlord and we’ll have to get together a team of staff but we’re confident we can get up and running in early June.”

Clark’s on Lindsay Street opened in 2011 and immediately became one of Dundee’s most popular live music venue.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

John Forbes averaged one crime every 40 hours throughout the eight-week period.
Dundee crack addict stole nurse's car from Ninewells in 80-day crime spree
Kenny Rogers 2009 date in Dundee would go down as one of the best in Caird Hall history. Image: DC Thomson.
Kenny Rogers: The Gambler had fans in raptures at special Dundee show
The incident happened at Kandy, Seagate. Image: Google.
Ferry woman fined after hitting woman in head with bar stool during festive brawl
Courier News - Angus - Graham Brown story - CR0038226 - With the Queen's funeral now being a Bank Holiday, we're hoping to get pictures of deserted city centres and streets that are usually busy. Picture Shows; Murraygate, Dundee, 19th September 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Man seen brandishing weapon during fight in Dundee city centre
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander and the Olympia pool building.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee SNP group are turning Olympia debacle into a scandal
Smoke was visible from the nine-hole car-park at Caird Park. Image: Supplied
Fire chief issues warning after deliberate blazes in Dundee
An HGV snakes down Albert Street around parked cars and shoppers. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Dundee's Stobswell residents say 'radical change' needed to protect Albert Street
Traffic on Seagate which will be in the Low Emission Zone. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Dundee low emission zones - how to check if your car is affected
Mark Richardson with copies of his new book, outside the V&A, Riverside Esplanade, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee street poet Mark Richardson speaks of delight after first book published
Bruce Money, bass player for Exhibition and Tivvy, from Dundee.
Bruce Money: Family's tribute to Dundee bass guitarist who appeared on TV talent show…

Most Read

1
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Police shut off busy Fife roundabout amid ongoing ‘incident’
2
Traffic on Seagate which will be in the Low Emission Zone. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Dundee low emission zones – how to check if your car is affected
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Friends of Archie Sinclair shaved heads in support as he battles cancer Picture shows; Markinch Primary friends who shaved heads for Archie Sinclair. Markinch Primary School. Supplied by Joanne Sinclair Date; 30/03/2023
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is…
4
Police cordoned off Fairbairn Street in Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Man, 37, taken to hospital after Dundee stabbing
5
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Car hits wall at Barry Road, Carnoustie Picture shows; Car hits wall. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 05/04/2023
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street
6
Tom Cleghorn, whose family has run the Westport Shop in Cupar for seven decades, says the time is right to retire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Cupar man to retire and sell shop after 70 years of family ownership
7
Courier News - Angus - Graham Brown story - CR0038226 - With the Queen's funeral now being a Bank Holiday, we're hoping to get pictures of deserted city centres and streets that are usually busy. Picture Shows; Murraygate, Dundee, 19th September 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Man seen brandishing weapon during fight in Dundee city centre
8
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react
9
Jimmy Fyffe's horse, Hill Sixteen (left) in action at Aintree in 2021. Image: The Jockey Club Grossick Photography.
Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe hopes Tangerines can complete dream double as his horse…

More from The Courier

Dundee youth product Lyall Cameron is shining in dark blue. Images: SNS/Shutterstock.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Goals, a 'head screwed on' and what's next for the…
Poppy O'Toole has joined the celebrity line-up for Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
Marcus Flucker, Youth MSYP for Angus South.
Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis
Thompson leaves Stirling Sheriff Court.
'Creepy' Kinross-shire support worker assaulted vulnerable teenager and woman
Jim Baxter beats goalkeeper Gordon Banks from the penalty spot to give Scotland a two goal lead. Image: SNS.
Fife football great Jim Baxter was the hammer of the English in 1963
Jim Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Increase in lockdown puppies leading to spate of sheep attacks, warns Perthshire farmer-turned-MSP
The Circle moved into the former Michelin factory's recreational club last year, but the building requires extensive repairs work. Image: Paul T Cowan.
The Circle: Jobs at risk as Dundee social enterprise quits premises
James Arnott (right) and Mark Laird of Pick-ups for Peace in Lviv. Image: James Arnott
Angus farmer's emotionally-charged 1,400 mile Ukraine drive in Pick-ups for Peace convoy
Vaughan goes down under the challenge of Reghan Tumilty. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan on 'Achilles heel all season' at Raith Rovers as he bemoans lack…
Craig Levein pictured at the launch of the eScottish Football Cup on Wednesday at Hampden. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Craig Levein 'praying' Jim Goodwin keeps Dundee United up as former boss refers to…

Editor's Picks