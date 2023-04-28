Tayside and Fife May bank holiday advice as NHS expects huge rise in demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Tayside and Fife May bank holiday advice as NHS expects huge rise in demand

Services will be affected by three bank holidays throughout the month.

By Emma Duncan
The entrance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Health officials have issued advice for people across Tayside and Fife ahead of an expected rise in demand during three bank holidays in May.

Out-of-hours service NHS 24 says it anticipates a 257% rise in calls on a bank holiday Monday compared to a normal Monday.

Several services are set to close this coming Monday (May 1) along with the holiday for the King’s Coronation (May 8) and the final bank holiday at the end of the month (May 29).

That will mean a change to opening hours at most GPs and pharmacies in Tayside and Fife.

NHS 24 is expecting a huge rise in demand. Image: Peter Devlin

Advice to avoid having to call NHS 24 on 111 includes:

  • Using NHS Inform and the NHS 24 online app to get medical help – both have online symptom checkers and a list of all health services in the local area
  • Ordering prescriptions at least one week in advance for collection at a pharmacy – opening times in Tayside and Fife are available online
  • Having over-the-counter remedies for common illnesses available in your medicine cabinet

Most Tayside GPs shut during bank holiday

NHS Tayside says most GP surgeries will be shut on May 1 and 8 and is urging patients to check with their practices.

The health board says those with non-urgent issues should wait until their GP reopens or contact a pharmacy.

Anyone with a non-life-threatening issue that may require A&E attendance should call 111 in the first instance – but A&E remains open for emergencies.

It comes as this weekend is predicted to be busy on the roads.

An estimated 17.2 million trips will be made by car across the UK during the bank holiday.

Bank holiday weather forecast

Meanwhile locals can expect to see the best of the weather on bank holiday Monday.

It will be overcast across Tayside and Fife on Saturday and Sunday with the chance of some rain across both days.

But while it is forecast to remain cloudy on Monday, it should stay dry, and the region will experience highs of 15°C, according to the Met Office.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
Dundee University buildings partially closed due to concrete safety issue
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
Xplore Dundee bus workers could strike over pay dispute
Dundee left off list of The View tour dates – but fans asked to…
Months of disruption expected during major roadworks on Tay Road Bridge
Driver reported after pedestrian hit by car in Dundee
Classic Porsche sells for over £31k in aid of Dundee Transport Museum expansion
Man left scarred for life after glass attack by drinking buddy at Dundee club

Most Read

1
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
2
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
3
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
4
Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash
5
Perthshire puppy farm boss admits animal neglect
6
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
7
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
8
Perthshire drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
9
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
10
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
2

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer remains upbeat despite Cove Rangers frustration as draw opens door…
3 Dundee talking points as drab Cove draw takes Championship title race to dramatic…
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
JIM SPENCE: Luigi Capuano is Dundee United's 'quiet bloke in the background' - but…
Friday court round-up — Self-medicating and miscalculating
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
Rhiannon Giddens, the singer who is officially a genius
Angus pupils lead county's first commemoration of International Workers' Memorial Day
Brechin City star Ewan Loudon will 'never forget' historic Highland League title triumph as…
Liam Dick opens up on Raith Rovers 'epiphany' and talks about getting out the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]