Tayside and Fife May bank holiday advice as NHS expects huge rise in demand

Health officials have issued advice for people across Tayside and Fife ahead of an expected rise in demand during three bank holidays in May.

Out-of-hours service NHS 24 says it anticipates a 257% rise in calls on a bank holiday Monday compared to a normal Monday.

Several services are set to close this coming Monday (May 1) along with the holiday for the King’s Coronation (May 8) and the final bank holiday at the end of the month (May 29).

That will mean a change to opening hours at most GPs and pharmacies in Tayside and Fife.

Advice to avoid having to call NHS 24 on 111 includes:

Using NHS Inform and the NHS 24 online app to get medical help – both have online symptom checkers and a list of all health services in the local area

Ordering prescriptions at least one week in advance for collection at a pharmacy – opening times in Tayside and Fife are available online

Having over-the-counter remedies for common illnesses available in your medicine cabinet

Most Tayside GPs shut during bank holiday

NHS Tayside says most GP surgeries will be shut on May 1 and 8 and is urging patients to check with their practices.

The health board says those with non-urgent issues should wait until their GP reopens or contact a pharmacy.

Anyone with a non-life-threatening issue that may require A&E attendance should call 111 in the first instance – but A&E remains open for emergencies.

It comes as this weekend is predicted to be busy on the roads.

An estimated 17.2 million trips will be made by car across the UK during the bank holiday.

Bank holiday weather forecast

Meanwhile locals can expect to see the best of the weather on bank holiday Monday.

It will be overcast across Tayside and Fife on Saturday and Sunday with the chance of some rain across both days.

But while it is forecast to remain cloudy on Monday, it should stay dry, and the region will experience highs of 15°C, according to the Met Office.