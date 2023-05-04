Swimmers donate more than £3,600 and hoards of self-care products to support vulnerable women in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Swimmers donate more than £3,600 and hoards of self-care products to support vulnerable women in Dundee

The money was raised by Bob and A Blether after around 70 women braved sea temperatures of -8 C on International Women's Day.

By Sheanne Mulholland
Jamie Craig-Gentles (left), Yvonne Tracey from Dundee Women's Aid (centre) and Caroline Blair. Image: Alan Richardson.
A group of cold water swimmers donated more than £3,600 and a hoard of self-care products to Dundee Women’s Aid.

The money was raised by Bob and A Blether swimming group, based in St Andrews, after a fundraiser on International Women’s Day, in February.

The event saw around 70 women brave sea temperatures of -8 C at Castle Sands, raising a total of £3,616.89 plus two crates of donated self-care products.

Funds will be spent on trauma workshops for women staying at the charity’s refuge centre and complementary therapies to improve their wellbeing, including reiki, massage and Thai massage.

Kids dance and football summer camps will also be funded for families staying at Women’s Aid, along with bus passes and coffee vouchers.

The group enjoys cold water swimming in Fife
Caroline Blair and Jamie Craig-Gentles, front, held a fundraiser on International Women’s Day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Yvonne Tracey, volunteer coordinator at Dundee Women’s Aid, said: “We’re all stretched at the moment, it’s amazing anyone has money to give.

“Summer is on the way and while we cover the essentials, we do need things like sun cream, lip balm and self-care items.

“Self-care goes out the window for women when they are staying here because they’re in survival mode.

“It’s a really difficult situation for them and items like this seem like a luxury.”

Women supporting women

Bob and A Blether was founded by friends Caroline Blair, 37, and Jamie Craig-Gentles, 43, both from Peat Inn.

The pair meet most mornings for a swim in the sea and now have 40 members join them when they can.

Bob and A Blether meet at Castle Sands, St Andrews, Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Caroline said: “The only hat we wear to go into the sea is a bobble hat.

“What we mean by that is that in life we all wear a lot of hats – our work hat, mum hat, wife hat – whatever it might be, but in the water we only wear our bobble hats.”

The group’s ethos is supporting women’s mental health, which is why they chose to fundraise for Dundee Women’s Aid.

Jamie added: “It was so cold that day that the coffee machine we had for after the swim froze.

“We’re used to it being cold but that was cold even for us, but the adrenaline meant we couldn’t feel it.”

The friends hope to establish the dook as a yearly event and have plans for more fundraising in the near future.

There are some risks associated with outdoor swimming. Read these expert tips from the Outdoor Swimming Society to stay safe.

Dundee Women’s Aid has been supporting women who are experiencing Domestic Abuse for almost 40 years. If you need support, contact 01382 207099.

