Swimmers donate more than £3,600 and hoards of self-care products to support vulnerable women in Dundee

A group of cold water swimmers donated more than £3,600 and a hoard of self-care products to Dundee Women’s Aid.

The money was raised by Bob and A Blether swimming group, based in St Andrews, after a fundraiser on International Women’s Day, in February.

The event saw around 70 women brave sea temperatures of -8 C at Castle Sands, raising a total of £3,616.89 plus two crates of donated self-care products.

Funds will be spent on trauma workshops for women staying at the charity’s refuge centre and complementary therapies to improve their wellbeing, including reiki, massage and Thai massage.

Kids dance and football summer camps will also be funded for families staying at Women’s Aid, along with bus passes and coffee vouchers.

Yvonne Tracey, volunteer coordinator at Dundee Women’s Aid, said: “We’re all stretched at the moment, it’s amazing anyone has money to give.

“Summer is on the way and while we cover the essentials, we do need things like sun cream, lip balm and self-care items.

“Self-care goes out the window for women when they are staying here because they’re in survival mode.

“It’s a really difficult situation for them and items like this seem like a luxury.”

Women supporting women

Bob and A Blether was founded by friends Caroline Blair, 37, and Jamie Craig-Gentles, 43, both from Peat Inn.

The pair meet most mornings for a swim in the sea and now have 40 members join them when they can.

Caroline said: “The only hat we wear to go into the sea is a bobble hat.

“What we mean by that is that in life we all wear a lot of hats – our work hat, mum hat, wife hat – whatever it might be, but in the water we only wear our bobble hats.”

The group’s ethos is supporting women’s mental health, which is why they chose to fundraise for Dundee Women’s Aid.

Jamie added: “It was so cold that day that the coffee machine we had for after the swim froze.

“We’re used to it being cold but that was cold even for us, but the adrenaline meant we couldn’t feel it.”

The friends hope to establish the dook as a yearly event and have plans for more fundraising in the near future.

Dundee Women’s Aid has been supporting women who are experiencing Domestic Abuse for almost 40 years. If you need support, contact 01382 207099.