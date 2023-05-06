Dundonian ‘honoured’ to design King’s Coronation merchandise collection for Westminster Abbey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundonian ‘honoured’ to design King’s Coronation merchandise collection for Westminster Abbey

Connie Henderson was approached by the church to create a design in celebration of the coronation.

By Chloe Burrell
Connie Henderson in London on the eve of the coronation.
Connie Henderson in London on the eve of the coronation. Image: Connie Henderson

A Dundee designer has told of her delight at being selected by Westminster Abbey to design a merchandise collection for King Charles III’s Coronation.

Connie Henderson’s print features on biscuit tins, mugs and bags sold in the gift shop of the historic church where the King is set to be crowned today.

The colourful design features the Abbey and Union Flag and centres around the crown, which is surrounded by blue flowers.

The former Duncan of Jordanstone student, 33, was approached by the Abbey in December.

Connie Henderson's coronation display in the window of the Westminster Abbey shop. Image: Matt Henderson
Connie Henderson’s coronation merchandise display. at the Westminster Abbey shop. Image: Matt Henderson

She told The Courier: “It’s an honour to get to design for them.

“The print is on biscuit tins and chocolate bars, so there is something for everyone.

“I was inspired by the Abbey and all things inside.

“The gilded patterns from the Abbey itself and the lions at the bottom of some of the designs is taken from the coronation chair.”

Connie's design for coronation merchandise. Image: Connie Henderson
Connie’s design for coronation merchandise. Image: Connie Henderson

Freelance print designer Connie lives in Broughty Ferry with her husband Matt and trades under the name Connie Lou Design.

The couple moved to London in 2012 to further Connie’s fashion career.

She’s since worked for brands including Ted Baker, Next, Paul Smith, Monsoon and Debenhams.

Dundee designer ‘really proud’

Connie first saw her collection on display in Westminster Abbey’s gift shop window this weekend.

She added: “It’s exciting to be able to see it in real life.

“I can’t believe it. I feel really proud.”

Connie Henderson outside Westminster Abbey. Image: Connie Henderson
Connie Henderson outside Westminster Abbey. Image: Connie Henderson

“An event like this brings the nation together.

“There’s such a buzz. I’m happy that I’m down this weekend to get to see it all.

“There’s people from all over the world here. Everyone can experience it.”

Today’s coronation ceremony will begin at 11am with King Charles III to be crowned at midday.

Heads of state, government ministers, former prime ministers, foreign royals and celebrities will be among the congregation.

A wide range of events are also taking place across Tayside and Fife.

Connie’s coronation collection can be viewed at Westminster Abbey’s online shop.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]