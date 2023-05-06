Dundonian ‘honoured’ to design King’s Coronation merchandise collection for Westminster Abbey

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee designer has told of her delight at being selected by Westminster Abbey to design a merchandise collection for King Charles III’s Coronation.

Connie Henderson’s print features on biscuit tins, mugs and bags sold in the gift shop of the historic church where the King is set to be crowned today.

The colourful design features the Abbey and Union Flag and centres around the crown, which is surrounded by blue flowers.

The former Duncan of Jordanstone student, 33, was approached by the Abbey in December.

She told The Courier: “It’s an honour to get to design for them.

“The print is on biscuit tins and chocolate bars, so there is something for everyone.

“I was inspired by the Abbey and all things inside.

“The gilded patterns from the Abbey itself and the lions at the bottom of some of the designs is taken from the coronation chair.”

Freelance print designer Connie lives in Broughty Ferry with her husband Matt and trades under the name Connie Lou Design.

The couple moved to London in 2012 to further Connie’s fashion career.

She’s since worked for brands including Ted Baker, Next, Paul Smith, Monsoon and Debenhams.

Dundee designer ‘really proud’

Connie first saw her collection on display in Westminster Abbey’s gift shop window this weekend.

She added: “It’s exciting to be able to see it in real life.

“I can’t believe it. I feel really proud.”

“An event like this brings the nation together.

“There’s such a buzz. I’m happy that I’m down this weekend to get to see it all.

“There’s people from all over the world here. Everyone can experience it.”

Today’s coronation ceremony will begin at 11am with King Charles III to be crowned at midday.

Heads of state, government ministers, former prime ministers, foreign royals and celebrities will be among the congregation.

A wide range of events are also taking place across Tayside and Fife.

Connie’s coronation collection can be viewed at Westminster Abbey’s online shop.