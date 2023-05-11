Dundee mum who lost leg to cancer joins Mr Motivator in video to mark Race for Life’s 30th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee mum who lost leg to cancer joins Mr Motivator in video to mark Race for Life’s 30th anniversary

Chantelle Cox also appears alongside presenter Anthea Turner, actress Leslie Ash and East 17’s Terry Coldwell in the 1990s style video.

By Sheanne Mulholland

A Dundee mum rubbed shoulders with top celebs from the 90s during filming of a promotional video for Race for Life.

In the video, Mr Motivator – Derrick Evans – led a fitness session which Chantelle Cox, from Ballumbie, took part in alongside presenter Anthea Turner, actress Leslie Ash and East 17’s Terry Coldwell.

The filming was organised by Cancer Research UK to mark the Race for Life’s 30th anniversary and the video will be shared online and through social media.

Chantelle, 25, who had her leg amputated at the start of the year due to cancer, will take part in Dundee’s Race for Life on July 30.

And she will sound the horn to start the race at Camperdown Park.

It will be the first time Chantelle has participated in the race and she plans to walk the 5k route, cheered on from the sidelines by partner Jack, two-year-old son Harry and her parents.

Chantelle Cox (top right in blue hairband and vest) with Mr Motivator and celebs during filming. Image supplied.

She has been sharing progress of her journey as an amputee on social media.

It caught the attention of the charity, who then asked her to feature in the video.

Chantelle said: “Filming was so much fun.

“It was the best experience ever, I’ll never forget it.

“All of the celebs were so nice and the atmosphere was amazing because it’s for a good cause.”

Chantelle did not know who Mr Motivator was, she says, until she texted her mum who told her about his famous TV workouts.

Chantelle Cox and Mr Motivator. Image: supplied by Race for Life.

She added: “If I could describe Mr Motivator in one word it would be enthusiastic.

“He was non-stop buzzing, just a lovely man – one of a kind.”

Dundee mum faced rare form of cancer

Chantelle had her right leg amputated above the knee in January after cancerous tumours were discovered in her calf and ankle.

They grew as a result of a rare condition she has endured since childhood, called neurofibromatosis. It causes tumours to grow next to nerves.

She then launched a crowdfunder, raising more than £10,000 to help purchase her dream prosthetic leg, and learned how to walk on it weeks before filming the video.

Chantelle with partner Jack and son Harry. Image: Supplied.

Celebs pledge support

Mr Motivator became a Race for Life supporter after losing a close friend to prostate cancer.

He said: “With multiple people close to me being affected by cancer, I’m proud to be playing my part in raising money for life-saving research.

“I led a warm-up at one of the first Race for Life events in the 90s, so this feels very nostalgic and celebrating this special occasion is an absolute joy.”

Anthea Turner has also personally been affected by cancer.

She said: “Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is such an incredible event to be a part of.

“It’s not about how fit or young you are, it’s about everybody coming together to help beat cancer and most importantly having a laugh whilst we do it.”

Anyone who wants to take part in Race for Life can sign up on the charity’s website. Race options are 3k, 5k, 10k or a Pretty Muddy course which has a 5k or kids option.

