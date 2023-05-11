Dundee mum who lost leg to cancer joins Mr Motivator in video to mark Race for Life’s 30th anniversary

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee mum rubbed shoulders with top celebs from the 90s during filming of a promotional video for Race for Life.

In the video, Mr Motivator – Derrick Evans – led a fitness session which Chantelle Cox, from Ballumbie, took part in alongside presenter Anthea Turner, actress Leslie Ash and East 17’s Terry Coldwell.

The filming was organised by Cancer Research UK to mark the Race for Life’s 30th anniversary and the video will be shared online and through social media.

Chantelle, 25, who had her leg amputated at the start of the year due to cancer, will take part in Dundee’s Race for Life on July 30.

And she will sound the horn to start the race at Camperdown Park.

It will be the first time Chantelle has participated in the race and she plans to walk the 5k route, cheered on from the sidelines by partner Jack, two-year-old son Harry and her parents.

She has been sharing progress of her journey as an amputee on social media.

It caught the attention of the charity, who then asked her to feature in the video.

Chantelle said: “Filming was so much fun.

“It was the best experience ever, I’ll never forget it.

“All of the celebs were so nice and the atmosphere was amazing because it’s for a good cause.”

Chantelle did not know who Mr Motivator was, she says, until she texted her mum who told her about his famous TV workouts.

She added: “If I could describe Mr Motivator in one word it would be enthusiastic.

“He was non-stop buzzing, just a lovely man – one of a kind.”

Dundee mum faced rare form of cancer

Chantelle had her right leg amputated above the knee in January after cancerous tumours were discovered in her calf and ankle.

They grew as a result of a rare condition she has endured since childhood, called neurofibromatosis. It causes tumours to grow next to nerves.

She then launched a crowdfunder, raising more than £10,000 to help purchase her dream prosthetic leg, and learned how to walk on it weeks before filming the video.

Celebs pledge support

Mr Motivator became a Race for Life supporter after losing a close friend to prostate cancer.

He said: “With multiple people close to me being affected by cancer, I’m proud to be playing my part in raising money for life-saving research.

“I led a warm-up at one of the first Race for Life events in the 90s, so this feels very nostalgic and celebrating this special occasion is an absolute joy.”

Anthea Turner has also personally been affected by cancer.

She said: “Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is such an incredible event to be a part of.

“It’s not about how fit or young you are, it’s about everybody coming together to help beat cancer and most importantly having a laugh whilst we do it.”

Anyone who wants to take part in Race for Life can sign up on the charity’s website. Race options are 3k, 5k, 10k or a Pretty Muddy course which has a 5k or kids option.