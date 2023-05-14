Jack Stewart: Thousands of fans pay tribute to Dundee schoolboy at United game

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of football fans have paid a fitting tribute to a six-year-old Dundee schoolboy who died suddenly.

Dundee United fan Jack Stewart was remembered by supporters during Saturday’s clash between the Tangerines and Ross County.

In the sixth minute, fans rose to their feet in memory of the Sidlaw View Primary School pupil.

The mark of respect has been commended throughout the Scottish football community, with the Ross County faithful joining in the tribute.

An image of Jack in his Dundee West football strip was also projected on the screen during the applause.

Many of Jack’s team-mates are understood to have been in attendance after United offered them tickets to take part in the tribute.

Many local football teams also marked the moment with a minutes silence, including players from Kirrie Thistle JFC and Downfield F.C.

Plans are also in place for tributes to be paid at children’s games this weekend.

Speaking to The Courier earlier this week, Jack’s mum Jillian said they had been left broken-hearted by the loss of their son.

She said: “Jack was the light of our lives.

“The years Jack gave us were so happy and special and we will miss him terribly.”

The family thanked the Dundee community for the messages of condolences and support they have received in recent days.

Dundee West FC launched a GoFundMe to help raise money for the Stewart family.

The fundraiser has now collected more than £15,000 – including donations from several local football teams – which the club say will go towards a lasting tribute to the youngster