‘Stolen’ Dundee cat Lizie found after 21-day hunt

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cat that was allegedly stolen from an address in Dundee has been found after being missing for 21 days.

Tabby cat Lizie was taken from an address on Court Street, in the Stobswell area of the city, on April 28.

A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with the cat’s disappearance and will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

After an anxious search led by Angus Cat Rescue, the pet was found on Thursday night.

‘Absolutely overjoyed’

Lizie was rehomed from the centre in 2015 and is microchipped.

In a post, Angus Cat Rescue said: “Absolutely overjoyed to let you all know that Lizie is safe and in the care of the vets.

“After various sightings there was a late one last night, which was checked out and food left, and this wee soul made her way back there to be confined safely to be taken to the vets after her microchip was checked to confirm it was her.

“I would personally like to thank everyone who has shared this story and looked out for this wee girl, it has been a traumatic time (and) very much a rollercoaster of a journey to get her safe.”