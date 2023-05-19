‘Stolen’ Dundee cat Lizie found after 21-day hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Stolen’ Dundee cat Lizie found after 21-day hunt

Lizie was taken from an address on Court Street on April 28.

By Chloe Burrell
Lizie the cat safe and well after being found.
Lizie the cat safe at the vets after being found on Thursday night. Image: Angus Cat Rescue.

A cat that was allegedly stolen from an address in Dundee has been found after being missing for 21 days.

Tabby cat Lizie was taken from an address on Court Street, in the Stobswell area of the city, on April 28.

A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with the cat’s disappearance and will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

After an anxious search led by Angus Cat Rescue, the pet was found on Thursday night.

‘Absolutely overjoyed’

Lizie was rehomed from the centre in 2015 and is microchipped.

In a post, Angus Cat Rescue said: “Absolutely overjoyed to let you all know that Lizie is safe and in the care of the vets.

“After various sightings there was a late one last night, which was checked out and food left, and this wee soul made her way back there to be confined safely to be taken to the vets after her microchip was checked to confirm it was her.

“I would personally like to thank everyone who has shared this story and looked out for this wee girl, it has been a traumatic time (and) very much a rollercoaster of a journey to get her safe.”

