Royal Blood break silence on Big Weekend strop with message to Dundee music fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Royal Blood break silence on Big Weekend strop with message to Dundee music fans

The rock duo spoke to Greg James after being roundly criticised for branding the Camperdown Park crowd "pathetic".

By Laura Devlin
Royal Blood at Radio 1's Big Weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Royal Blood at Radio 1's Big Weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Royal Blood have spoken for the first time about the controversial Dundee Big Weekend performance that saw them brand the crowd “pathetic”.

The rock duo appeared on the Radio 1 breakfast show with Greg James on Monday to address their stroppy antics.

Singer Mike Kerr stuck his fingers up to the audience at Camperdown Park after being unhappy at the lack of response from fans.

Their behaviour was roundly criticised after going viral on social media – with many also making fun of the band.

Singer Mike Kerr performing at Radio 1’s Big Weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Speaking about the gig for the first time, Kerr said: “I’m amazed it escalated to that size.

“Walking off from that show, I felt I was being entertaining by way of making light of the situation, of doing a performance that I felt out of place (in).

“It was somewhat of a blip on my part. I (should) have taken me three minutes to think, ‘Maybe these people don’t know who you are’.

“But I was very pumped backstage and I actually really enjoyed playing – I felt like a pro wrestler walking off at the end.

Ben Thatcher on stage with Royal Blood. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I didn’t think that I had done anything morally wrong, I felt like a bit of a wind-up merchant.”

Drummer Ben Thatcher added: “It was a moment of madness that’s got out of control, I think.

“Mike walks out the pub like that, it’s not unusual. It’s just stupid.”

‘Applause is optional’ next time band visit Dundee

The Brit Award-winning pair were performing on the main stage on Sunday before Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi.

However the band appeared less than impressed with the Dundee crowd throughout their set, with Kerr claiming just “nine people” in the audience appeared to like rock music.

The performance sparked an online backlash after a video of their comments was viewed more than 34 million times on Twitter.

On his radio show, James handed the duo a document full of memes and tweets posted in the wake of their performance.

Asked if he had a direct message to give to Dundee music fans, Kerr said: “I meant no offence and look forward to coming back.”

And he joked: “Applause is optional.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Royal Blood at Radio 1's Big Weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Driver guilty of causing death of gamekeeper from Dundee, then fleeing from scene
Morgan Prior
Polyamorous children's counsellor from Carnoustie guilty of Dundee rape
The former Liquid nightclub and a concept for how the student flats would look
Full plans lodged for 8-storey student flats block at former Dundee nightclub
Picture shows multiple emergency services in attendance at Broughty Ferry railway station.
Man hit by train in Broughty Ferry left with 'life-changing' injuries
Proposed changes for Hawkhill in Dundee as part of the active travel/freeway plans.
New images revealed for 5 more active travel routes on busy Dundee roads
Royal Blood at Radio 1's Big Weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Jessie Mudie: Former medical secretary in Dundee dies aged 96
CCTV showing two of the masked men entering the house in Broughty Ferry
Broughty Ferry house break-in 'like a paramilitary operation'
A row of derelict shops on Macalpine Road in Dundee
Demolition of 'dangerous' Dundee shops delayed over '£30k bill' stand-off
2
Royal Blood at Radio 1's Big Weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Meet the Dundee graduates trained as computer hackers to keep you secure
Royal Blood at Radio 1's Big Weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New Dundee and Arbroath Railway book carries with it stunning pictures from rail's glorious…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]