‘No criminality’ established after taxi driver reportedly assaulted in failed robbery on Lochee High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘No criminality’ established after taxi driver reportedly assaulted in failed robbery on Lochee High Street

Police were called to the area around 9.30am on Tuesday

By Laura Devlin
Lochee High Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Lochee High Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Police in Dundee say no criminality has been established after a taxi driver was reportedly assaulted in a failed robbery on Lochee High Street.

Officers were called to the area around 9.30am on Tuesday following reports the 79-year-old driver had been assaulted after picking up two men from the taxi rank.

In appeal for information, police said the men also attempted to rob the driver of his moneybag but subsequently left the area on foot in an unknown direction empty-handed.

It was reported the taxi driver was unhurt but was left “extremely shocked” by the incident.

‘No criminality’ established

However in an update on Wednesday, Tayside Police say following the appeal, they have established no criminality took place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following our appeal for information that a taxi driver was the victim of an attempted robbery and assault in Lochee High Street, Dundee, on Tuesday, we have now established that no criminality took place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Dundee businessman Chris van der Kuyl at a locked Heathrow Airport door
Dundee passengers left 'stateless' at Heathrow after border blunder
6
Ross Morrison in a pub in Dusseldorf over the weekend.
Dundee couple forced to fork out £130 on taxi to Edinburgh Airport after Xplore…
4
Lochee High Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Tayport knifeman forced children to flee for lives on scooters
Lochee High Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee musician gutted as 'irreplaceable' £2,500 fiddle stolen from car
Lochee High Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Scottish rockers Texas heading to Dundee for acoustic gig and Q&A
General view of the A90 Forfar Road in Dundee
Diversion during fortnight of roadworks on A90 Forfar Road in Dundee
People taking part in Dundee Pride 2019.
Dundee Pride: All you need to know as thousands set to enjoy celebrations
Lochee High Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Courier Gold Star: Dundee gymnast Maisie trains 18 hours a week (and still finds…
Lochee High Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Former Dundee councillor Gregor Murray censured by watchdog after 'offensive' and 'gratuitous' tweets
2
Lochee High Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Tayside rapist was hired by children's mental health charity AFTER first court appearance

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]