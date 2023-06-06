‘No criminality’ established after taxi driver reportedly assaulted in failed robbery on Lochee High Street

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Dundee say no criminality has been established after a taxi driver was reportedly assaulted in a failed robbery on Lochee High Street.

Officers were called to the area around 9.30am on Tuesday following reports the 79-year-old driver had been assaulted after picking up two men from the taxi rank.

In appeal for information, police said the men also attempted to rob the driver of his moneybag but subsequently left the area on foot in an unknown direction empty-handed.

It was reported the taxi driver was unhurt but was left “extremely shocked” by the incident.

‘No criminality’ established

However in an update on Wednesday, Tayside Police say following the appeal, they have established no criminality took place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following our appeal for information that a taxi driver was the victim of an attempted robbery and assault in Lochee High Street, Dundee, on Tuesday, we have now established that no criminality took place.”