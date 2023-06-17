Teenager taken to hospital after serious assault in Dundee city centre

Police in Dundee are searching for witnesses after an 18-year-old man was seriously assaulted.

The teenager was attacked on Reform Street at around 6.20pm on Thursday.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

The extent of his injuries is not known.

Police are now appealing for information to assist their investigation.

Police inquiries ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There were numerous people in the area at the time the assault took place.

“We want to speak to anyone who was there as they may have information that could assist inquiries.

“Anyone who can assist should call Police Scotland on 101 or speak to any officer quoting 3765 of 15 June.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”