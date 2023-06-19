Plans for housing development on ‘problem site’ next to Dundee shops

Plans have been lodged for a new housing development on a “problem” plot of land near a row of Dundee shops.

The proposals have been submitted by LJR&H Architects, on behalf of applicant Mr SA Mohammed, for the site on Charleston Drive – near the junction with Arran Drive.

Up to 10 homes and a block of flats could be built on the land, close to units including Carpet Discount Store, Indigo Sun and The Silvery Tay fish shop.

Charleston Drive plot in ‘unkempt condition’

It is expected the homes would have three bedrooms, while the apartment block would contain six two-bedroom flats and a trio of three-bedroom flats.

Housing has previously been approved on the site but no work has taken place.

In a statement to the council, the applicants described the plot as a “problem site”.

They said it has been a constant source of complaints due to “its unkempt condition and appearance”.

It is claimed the housing would “contribute positively to the quality of the area”.

The applicant hopes to alleviate previous concerns about the loss of natural habitat by using a “sympathetic landscape design” at the development.

The Charleston Drive proposals will be considered by Dundee City Council in the coming months.

Plans for Tannadice Street flats

Meanwhile, plans for a three-storey block of flats on Tannadice Street in Dundee have also been lodged.

The application states that an existing building, used as an industrial unit, would be demolished in order for the new build to be erected.

There would be 10 two-bedroom flats as well as access to 13 parking bays outside.

If approved, the parking bays will each come with electric charging points.