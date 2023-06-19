Plans for housing development on ‘problem site’ next to Dundee shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Plans for housing development on ‘problem site’ next to Dundee shops

Up to 10 homes and a block of flats could be built on land off Charleston Drive.

By Ben MacDonald
General view of the plot of land on Charleston Drive in Dundee where housing is planned
The land on Charleston Drive in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Plans have been lodged for a new housing development on a “problem” plot of land near a row of Dundee shops.

The proposals have been submitted by LJR&H Architects, on behalf of applicant Mr SA Mohammed, for the site on Charleston Drive – near the junction with Arran Drive.

Up to 10 homes and a block of flats could be built on the land, close to units including Carpet Discount Store, Indigo Sun and The Silvery Tay fish shop.

Charleston Drive plot in ‘unkempt condition’

It is expected the homes would have three bedrooms, while the apartment block would contain six two-bedroom flats and a trio of three-bedroom flats.

Housing has previously been approved on the site but no work has taken place.

In a statement to the council, the applicants described the plot as a “problem site”.

An aerial view of the plot of land on Charleston Drive in Dundee where housing is planned
The plot of land on Charleston Drive Charleston Drive. Image: LJR&H Architects

They said it has been a constant source of complaints due to “its unkempt condition and appearance”.

It is claimed the housing would “contribute positively to the quality of the area”.

The applicant hopes to alleviate previous concerns about the loss of natural habitat by using a “sympathetic landscape design” at the development.

The Charleston Drive proposals will be considered by Dundee City Council in the coming months.

Plans for Tannadice Street flats

Meanwhile, plans for a three-storey block of flats on Tannadice Street in Dundee have also been lodged.

The application states that an existing building, used as an industrial unit, would be demolished in order for the new build to be erected.

A computer-generated image showing how a new block of flats on Tannadice Street could look
The proposed Tannadice Street developent. Image: G McNab Contract Design

There would be 10 two-bedroom flats as well as access to 13 parking bays outside.

If approved, the parking bays will each come with electric charging points.

