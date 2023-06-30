Dundonians divided by new city centre shop’s free vape promotion

Dundonians are divided after a shop offered free vapes to customers to celebrate its opening.

Home Choice opened at the Wellgate on Friday and offered the first 100 people who spend £10 or more a free Crystal Bar.

The store’s owner Hussain Ahmed attributed the popularity of vaping behind his decision, saying: “I thought if the public is using them, and everyone knows about vaping, why not?”

Meanwhile climate activist Laura Young said: “It is absolutely horrific.

“Something that is supposed to be a medical smoking cessation tool is now being used as a gimmick freebie for people to come to a hardware store.”

But what do locals think?

Residents split on promotion

On social media, residents have discussed whether they are for or against the incentive.

On the Evening Telegraph’s page, Joanne Heathcote said: “I agree with Laura that these things are abhorrent for society.

“If single use plastic forks, bags, straws are being pushed out why are these being pushed into society?

“They are terrible for the environment never mind the fact that they are blatantly targeted at young people.

“There should be laws around the disposable nature and attractive packaging in the same way a cigarette package has to contain a warning.”

Dean Ramsay agreed that the promotion was a bad call.

He said: “Where’s the difference in legislation for this and businesses doing promotions on tobacco etc?

“Vapes are worse than the real things but yet the leniency towards them being a “great alternative” and “perfect for cutting down” is dumbfounding.”

Other residents felt that people should be allowed to choose whether to participate in the promotion or not.

One user wrote on The Courier’s post: “Let him give them away for Pete’s sake.

“It’s not hurting anyone and might bring a bit of pleasure to people who otherwise have nothing.”

Tony King added: “Here’s an idea, why doesn’t everyone just mind there own business and stop trying to force your beliefs on other people?

“Everyone has their own way of living with their own choices.”