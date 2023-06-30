Dundonians divided by new city centre shop’s free vape promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundonians divided by new city centre shop’s free vape promotion

Home Choice opened in the Wellgate on Friday, offering 100 free vapes to customers who spent over £10.

By Ben MacDonald
Home Choice owner Hussain Ahmed
Home Choice owner Hussain Ahmed offered free Vapes to promote the store's opening. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson

Dundonians are divided after a shop offered free vapes to customers to celebrate its opening.

Home Choice opened at the Wellgate on Friday and offered the first 100 people who spend £10 or more a free Crystal Bar.

The new store opened at the Wellgate on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The store’s owner Hussain Ahmed attributed the popularity of vaping behind his decision, saying: “I thought if the public is using them, and everyone knows about vaping, why not?”

Meanwhile climate activist Laura Young said: “It is absolutely horrific.

“Something that is supposed to be a medical smoking cessation tool is now being used as a gimmick freebie for people to come to a hardware store.”

But what do locals think?

Residents split on promotion

On social media, residents have discussed whether they are for or against the incentive.

On the Evening Telegraph’s page, Joanne Heathcote said: “I agree with Laura that these things are abhorrent for society.

“If single use plastic forks, bags, straws are being pushed out why are these being pushed into society?

“They are terrible for the environment never mind the fact that they are blatantly targeted at young people.

“There should be laws around the disposable nature and attractive packaging in the same way a cigarette package has to contain a warning.”

Laura Young condemned the store’s promotion. Image: Laura Young

Dean Ramsay agreed that the promotion was a bad call.

He said: “Where’s the difference in legislation for this and businesses doing promotions on tobacco etc?

“Vapes are worse than the real things but yet the leniency towards them being a “great alternative” and “perfect for cutting down” is dumbfounding.”

Other residents felt that people should be allowed to choose whether to participate in the promotion or not.

One user wrote on The Courier’s post: “Let him give them away for Pete’s sake.

“It’s not hurting anyone and might bring a bit of pleasure to people who otherwise have nothing.”

Tony King added: “Here’s an idea, why doesn’t everyone just mind there own business and stop trying to force your beliefs on other people?

“Everyone has their own way of living with their own choices.”

