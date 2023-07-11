Dundee Eljamel victim breaks down as she reveals harrowing ordeal to Jeremy Vine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Eljamel victim breaks down as she reveals harrowing ordeal to Jeremy Vine

Leann Sutherland, a victim of disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel, opened up to the BBC presenter about the botched surgery that changed her life.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee Eljamel victim Leann Sutherland
Leann Sutherland. Image: Supplied

A Dundee victim of disgraced doctor Professor Sam Eljamel broke down as she told the BBC’s Jeremy Vine about her ordeal at the hands of the rogue surgeon.

Leann Sutherland – referred to the NHS Tayside neurosurgeon in 2010 after suffering constant migraines – later vowed to keep on fighting to raise awareness of the scandal until a public inquiry is ordered.

Last month Leann told The Courier she was used as an experimental study by Eljamel.

Then 21, she was left in so much pain at Ninewells Hospital that she asked her mother Gwenn to end her life.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2’s Jeremy Vine show, she relived her Eljamel nightmare.

Leann says she was told the surgery would help her migraines – but cerebrospinal fluid began leaking from her wound following the operation.

Leann Sutherland and her mum Gwenn. Image: Supplied

Initially dismissed as sweat by a junior doctor, she became seriously unwell and spent four months in hospital, going under the knife a further seven times.

She was operated by Eljamel as doubts about his competence circulated among NHS Tayside colleagues.

“Had I known what I know now, I wouldn’t have went ahead with the study,” she said.

Leann, now 33, broke down in tears as she told how she has “pretty much lost everything”, including her salon.

Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.

“I’ve got my own business, I’m still a nail technician and I work around my illness. I don’t think anyone would employ me,” she added.

“I still suffer with exactly the same migraines, if anything I’m more ill now. The surgery didn’t help me at all.

“I’ve been told I can’t have children.”

She has joined others affected by Eljamel, who is believed to be in Libya, in calling for a public inquiry.

The last time Leann saw the surgeon she says he said he was “surprised to see her alive”.

‘They knew this day would come’

NHS Tayside say they did not know about Eljamel’s behaviour until 2013 but Leann has cast doubt on the health board’s version of events.

On Tuesday we revealed how one cancer specialist, previously employed by the health board, had travelled to London rather than allow the disgraced professor to operate on her.

“They knew this day would come. You can’t let a rogue surgeon loose and expect nothing to come of it.”

BBC host Jeremy Vine
BBC host Jeremy Vine spoke to Leann about her experience. Image: PA

Speaking to The Courier after her contribution to the BBC radio show on Tuesday afternoon, Leann insisted she will never give up in the fight for answers over Eljamel’s botched surgeries, which have changed the lives of dozens of patients.

“The only one delaying that is Humza Yousaf,” she added.

NHS Tayside says there have been three external reviews of Professor Eljamel’s practices, with recommendations on improvements accepted and actioned by the health board.

“We remain committed to do whatever is required to support any independent process,” they added.

