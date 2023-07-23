Two people taken to hospital after crash between taxi and motorbike in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two people taken to hospital after crash between taxi and motorbike in Dundee

Strathmartine Road was closed for nearly seven hours after the crash.

By Kieran Webster
A red taxi was involved in a crash on Strathmartine Road.
A red taxi was involved in the crash on Strathmartine Road. Image: Supplied

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash involving a taxi and a motorbike in Dundee.

The crash happened on Strathmartine Road at around 2.30am on Sunday.

Both the driver and passenger of the motorbike were taken to Ninewells for treatment.

Their condition is unknown.

A smashed up red taxi after a crash on Strathmartine Road in Dundee.
The taxi after the crash with the motorbike on Strathmartine Road, Dundee. Image: Supplied

The road was closed following the crash and reopened at around 9.15am.

One witness described the incident as a “really bad crash”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 2.30am on Sunday, July 23, to a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Strathmartine Road, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and two people, the rider and pillion passenger of the motorcycle, were taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.

“The road was closed and re-opened at around 9.15am.”

Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
The Dundee Eden Project is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the area. Image: The Eden Project.
dundee forfar tsb
Food Instagrammers Emma Findlay and Lennox Kelly made the most of Dundee Restaurant Week deals. Image: Emma Findlay/Lennox Kelly
Stephanie Duthie and daughter Bryony
Happyhillock Road, Dundee
The band Bastille
Michael McColl
Coach House in Birkhill
Broughty Ferry artist Douglas Roulston loves mountain biking in Scotland's Highlands and Islands. Image: Douglas Roulston
