Two people taken to hospital after crash between taxi and motorbike in Dundee

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash involving a taxi and a motorbike in Dundee.

The crash happened on Strathmartine Road at around 2.30am on Sunday.

Both the driver and passenger of the motorbike were taken to Ninewells for treatment.

Their condition is unknown.

The road was closed following the crash and reopened at around 9.15am.

One witness described the incident as a “really bad crash”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 2.30am on Sunday, July 23, to a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Strathmartine Road, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and two people, the rider and pillion passenger of the motorcycle, were taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.

“The road was closed and re-opened at around 9.15am.”