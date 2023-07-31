Cash and booze stolen during break-in at Dundee pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Cash and booze stolen during break-in at Dundee pub

The Barrels on Strathmartine Road was targeted on Sunday morning.

By James Simpson
The Barrels on Strathmartine Road, Dundee.
The Barrels on Strathmartine Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police are hunting for a thief after a smash-and-grab raid at a Dundee pub.

The Barrels, on Strathmartine Road, was targeted on Sunday morning.

It is understood staff returned to the Hilltown venue to find exit doors on the North Street side of the pub had been damaged.

A brick is thought to have been used to gain entry at around 8.30am.

Police investigation into The Barrels pub break-in

A small amount of cash and alcohol is believed to have been taken.

Police Scotland confirmed an investigation has been launched.

A spokeswoman said: “At around 10.25am on Sunday, officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on Strathmartine Road, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Staff at The Barrels declined to comment on the incident.

More from Dundee

Brooke Reid at the first Freystival last year
Dundee mum vows to return with festival in daughter's memory after event cancelled at…
Retired Dundee insurance executive and golfer, Ian Sturrock who has died aged 84.
Ian Sturrock: Retired Dundee insurance executive and Panmure Golf Club member dies
Pretty Muddy event as part of the Race for Life in Dundee today.
Dundee Race for Life: 52 of the best pictures as hundreds join the fun…
Dan Smith of Bastille visiting Assai Records in Dundee on Saturday.
Bastille star visits Dundee record shop and signs albums before huge Slessor Gardens show
CR0044103, Poppy Watson, Dundee. Bastille plays Slessor Gardens. Picture Shows: Bastille performing at Slessor Gardens in Dundee, and the lead singer goes for crowd walkabouts twice during the performance. Saturday 30th July 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
REVIEW: Bastille storm Slessor Gardens as the curtain comes down on Bad Blood anniversary…
Police on the flyover above the Kingsway, where the woman's body was found
Kingsway death: Police appeal for passers-by to come forward as probe continues
Bastille plays Slessor Gardens.
Bastille in Dundee: 62 great pictures as band entertain crowds at Slessor Gardens
Walkers the Jeweller director Mary Vannet in the Union Street shop. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
One of Dundee's oldest shops on why it will never go out of fashion
Hilary Farquharson with the gilt-framed Petrie piece. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Unique piece of Dundee literary history on offer at Angus antique book sale
Doreen Bruce on her mobility scooter outside her home in Downfield, Dundee
Dundee woman, 65, 'left isolated' as mobility scooter banned from Xplore buses