Cash and booze stolen during break-in at Dundee pub

Police are hunting for a thief after a smash-and-grab raid at a Dundee pub.

The Barrels, on Strathmartine Road, was targeted on Sunday morning.

It is understood staff returned to the Hilltown venue to find exit doors on the North Street side of the pub had been damaged.

A brick is thought to have been used to gain entry at around 8.30am.

Police investigation into The Barrels pub break-in

A small amount of cash and alcohol is believed to have been taken.

Police Scotland confirmed an investigation has been launched.

A spokeswoman said: “At around 10.25am on Sunday, officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on Strathmartine Road, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Staff at The Barrels declined to comment on the incident.