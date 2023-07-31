Dundee University student posted footage of dead body being cut up on social media

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee University student posted footage of dead body being cut up on social media

The unnamed student was thrown off their course after the incident came to light.

By Reporter
General view of some of the buildings at Dundee University
Dundee University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee University student was thrown off their course after they posted a video of a dead body being cut up on social media.

The unnamed person was expelled following the incident in the last academic year.

Students at the university regularly use dead bodies that have been donated to science as part of their training.

But strict rules say photos or videos cannot be taken or shared without consent.

The incident came to light after His Majesty’s Inspector of Anatomy for Scotland (HMIAS) made reference to a “serious incident” in his annual statement, the BBC reports.

‘Serious incident’ involving Dundee University student

The HMIAS statement said: “There was only one serious incident requiring my intervention.

“An investigation into the incident was carried out by me and the university in question and appropriate action taken.”

A spokesperson for Dundee University said: “The university is regulated under licence by HMIAS and relevant legislation in respect of anatomical examinations and study.

“We take all matters of compliance with the relevant legislation and our public duty as custodian of such donations with the utmost seriousness.

“We are humbled and grateful when a person chooses to donate their body to support medical training and research.

Conduct of Dundee student ‘not in keeping with university’s values’

“The conduct of the student in this instance was not in keeping with the values that we teach or expect from our students.

“We work closely with HMIAS and will take decisive disciplinary action against any student that does not meet our expectations, including termination of studies.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Public confidence in the body donor programme in Scotland is essential for the ongoing education and training of healthcare professionals and for research.

“All of Scotland’s anatomy schools have strict rules that those who have selflessly donated their bodies are treated with dignity and the utmost respect.

“The University of Dundee took appropriate action as soon as staff were made aware of the incident.”

More from Dundee

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Face-to-face appointments being trialled by DCC. Picture shows; Dundee box office. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Dundee City Council to trial face-to-face drop-in service to tackle online wait times
Fire Brigades Union members at the Milton of Craigie Asda campaigning against cuts at their fire station. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
Dundee firefighters step up campaign against cuts which will leave Kingsway East station with…
Fans watching Bastille at Slessor Gardens on Saturday
6 takeaways from latest Slessor Gardens gigs in Dundee – including issues organisers must…
The Barrels on Strathmartine Road, Dundee.
Cash and booze stolen during break-in at Dundee pub
Brooke Reid at the first Freystival last year
Dundee mum vows to return with festival in daughter's memory after event cancelled at…
Retired Dundee insurance executive and golfer, Ian Sturrock who has died aged 84.
Ian Sturrock: Retired Dundee insurance executive and Panmure Golf Club member dies
Pretty Muddy event as part of the Race for Life in Dundee today.
Dundee Race for Life: 52 of the best pictures as hundreds join the fun…
Dan Smith of Bastille visiting Assai Records in Dundee on Saturday.
Bastille star visits Dundee record shop and signs albums before huge Slessor Gardens show
CR0044103, Poppy Watson, Dundee. Bastille plays Slessor Gardens. Picture Shows: Bastille performing at Slessor Gardens in Dundee, and the lead singer goes for crowd walkabouts twice during the performance. Saturday 30th July 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
REVIEW: Bastille storm Slessor Gardens as the curtain comes down on Bad Blood anniversary…
Police on the flyover above the Kingsway, where the woman's body was found
Kingsway death: Police appeal for passers-by to come forward as probe continues