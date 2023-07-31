Dundee University student posted footage of dead body being cut up on social media

A Dundee University student was thrown off their course after they posted a video of a dead body being cut up on social media.

The unnamed person was expelled following the incident in the last academic year.

Students at the university regularly use dead bodies that have been donated to science as part of their training.

But strict rules say photos or videos cannot be taken or shared without consent.

The incident came to light after His Majesty’s Inspector of Anatomy for Scotland (HMIAS) made reference to a “serious incident” in his annual statement, the BBC reports.

‘Serious incident’ involving Dundee University student

The HMIAS statement said: “There was only one serious incident requiring my intervention.

“An investigation into the incident was carried out by me and the university in question and appropriate action taken.”

A spokesperson for Dundee University said: “The university is regulated under licence by HMIAS and relevant legislation in respect of anatomical examinations and study.

“We take all matters of compliance with the relevant legislation and our public duty as custodian of such donations with the utmost seriousness.

“We are humbled and grateful when a person chooses to donate their body to support medical training and research.

Conduct of Dundee student ‘not in keeping with university’s values’

“The conduct of the student in this instance was not in keeping with the values that we teach or expect from our students.

“We work closely with HMIAS and will take decisive disciplinary action against any student that does not meet our expectations, including termination of studies.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Public confidence in the body donor programme in Scotland is essential for the ongoing education and training of healthcare professionals and for research.

“All of Scotland’s anatomy schools have strict rules that those who have selflessly donated their bodies are treated with dignity and the utmost respect.

“The University of Dundee took appropriate action as soon as staff were made aware of the incident.”