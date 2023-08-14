Dundee Man charged after car crashes into Dundee garden The vehicle ploughed through a fence in Fintry on Sunday. By Ben MacDonald and Poppy Watson August 14 2023, 3.35pm Share Man charged after car crashes into Dundee garden Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4636960/fintry-car-crash-garden/ Copy Link The car crashed into a garden on Findcastle Place in Fintry. Image: Supplied A 32-year-old man has been charged after a car crashed into a Dundee garden. The vehicle ploughed through a fence on Findcastle Place in Fintry on Sunday afternoon – coming to a stop just outside a home. A picture from the scene shows damage to the garden hedge. One neighbour said: “The crash happened just after 2pm and police were called five minutes after. Car ‘hit kerb then wall’ in Fintry crash “The car swung round from Fintry Road, hit a kerb then ended up hitting the wall that connects my garden to my neighbour.” Another resident on the street described the incident as “terrifying”. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Findcastle Place in Dundee around 2.10pm on Sunday. “A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.”