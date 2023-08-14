Man charged after car crashes into Dundee garden

A 32-year-old man has been charged after a car crashed into a Dundee garden.

The vehicle ploughed through a fence on Findcastle Place in Fintry on Sunday afternoon – coming to a stop just outside a home.

A picture from the scene shows damage to the garden hedge.

One neighbour said: “The crash happened just after 2pm and police were called five minutes after.

Car ‘hit kerb then wall’ in Fintry crash

“The car swung round from Fintry Road, hit a kerb then ended up hitting the wall that connects my garden to my neighbour.”

Another resident on the street described the incident as “terrifying”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Findcastle Place in Dundee around 2.10pm on Sunday.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.”