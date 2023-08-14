Man, 43, arrested as police in riot gear raid Fife flat

A 43-year-old man has been arrested after police carrying riot shields raided a block of flats in Fife on Monday.

Several police vehicles were seen arriving on Cross Street in Dysart shortly after 9am.

A large number of officers – some wearing protective armour, helmets and carrying riot shields – were also spotted.

A number of officers then entered the three-storey property.

A hydraulic battering ram was also seen being taken into the flats.

Man held in Dysart raid ‘as part of ongoing investigation’

Footage of the police raid posted online showed officers then leaving the building minutes later.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers executed a warrant at a property in the area of Cross Street, Dysart, on Monday.

“It was action taken as part of an ongoing investigation.

“A 43-year-old man was arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”

The nature of the investigation has not been confirmed.