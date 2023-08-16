Dundee Keiller marmalade pot ‘unearthed on Victorian rubbish tip’ sells for more than £600

An old Dundee marmalade pot reportedly found on a Victorian rubbish tip has sold for more than £600.

The 4lb pot, produced by James Keiller and Sons of Dundee, was snapped up on auction site eBay.

According to the Plymouth-based seller, the jar had been discovered on a rubbish dump at an unspecified location that dated back to the Victorian era.

It was unearthed alongside other pots and bottles several months ago.

Measuring at 13.5cm tall and with a similar diameter, the pot was cleaned before being put up for auction on the site.

With a starting price of £14.95, it eventually sold £605 after a flurry of 30 bids from those keen to own the historic item.

Dating back to the 1900s, the distinctive ceramic pots were once commonplace with many thousands produced each year.

Each jar features the manufacture’s name, as well as the words Dundee and marmalade within a floral wreath.

The pots also boast about the product’s quality with “grand medal for merit Vienna 1873” and “only prize medal for marmalade London 1862” emblazoned around the maker’s motif.

Most common were the 1lb and 2lb jars, while the 3lb and especially the 4lb versions proving much rarer.

‘It’s an amazing result for the seller’

Antiques expert Christine Malcolm, owner of Malcolm Antiques in Guardbridge, told The Courier the sale represented “an amazing result” for the seller.

“News of such a high sales price will no doubt have many Dundonians rushing to their attics to see if they have one too,” said Christine, whose business featured on TV show Antiques Road Trip in 2020.

“The early 4lb jar is certainly rare than the smaller sizes which are still quite common due to the sheer volumes made.

“However, all sizes remain highly collectable.

“We’ve sold the smaller pots in the past but not the larger 4lb size.

“Condition is usually vitally important.

“However, as proved with this latest item, which has hairline cracks and wear to the glazing, buyers are still willing to pay top prices.”

Dundee factory first in world to produce marmalade commercially

Keiller’s Marmalade, started by couple Janet and John Keiller, is thought to have been the world’s first commercially produced marmalade.

It proved so successful that by the mid-1800s their marmalade was being shipped throughout the British Empire.

The company played an integral role in creating Dundee’s reputation for jute, jam and journalism.

The firm also produced a range of popular sweets.

After two takeovers, the business ceased trading altogether in 1992.

In October last year, a mural was unveiled paying tribute to the Keiller brand in Dundee city centre.