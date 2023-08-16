Dundee Keiller marmalade pot ‘unearthed on Victorian rubbish tip’ sells for more than £600

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Keiller marmalade pot ‘unearthed on Victorian rubbish tip’ sells for more than £600

The 4lb pot, produced by James Keiller and Sons of Dundee, was snapped up on auction site eBay.

By Neil Henderson
The19th century Dundee marmalade pot was found on an old Victorian rubbish dump.
Image: eBay

An old Dundee marmalade pot reportedly found on a Victorian rubbish tip has sold for more than £600.

The 4lb pot, produced by James Keiller and Sons of Dundee, was snapped up on auction site eBay.

According to the Plymouth-based seller, the jar had been discovered on a rubbish dump at an unspecified location that dated back to the Victorian era.

Dundee Keiller marmalade pot unearthed on rubbish tip

It was unearthed alongside other pots and bottles several months ago.

Measuring at 13.5cm tall and with a similar diameter, the pot was cleaned before being put up for auction on the site.

With a starting price of £14.95, it eventually sold £605 after a flurry of 30 bids from those keen to own the historic item.

Image: eBay
Image: eBay

Dating back to the 1900s, the distinctive ceramic pots were once commonplace with many thousands produced each year.

Each jar features the manufacture’s name, as well as the words Dundee and marmalade within a floral wreath.

The pots also boast about the product’s quality with “grand medal for merit Vienna 1873” and “only prize medal for marmalade London 1862” emblazoned around the maker’s motif.

Most common were the 1lb and 2lb jars, while the 3lb and especially the 4lb versions proving much rarer.

‘It’s an amazing result for the seller’

Antiques expert Christine Malcolm, owner of Malcolm Antiques in Guardbridge, told The Courier the sale represented “an amazing result” for the seller.

“News of such a high sales price will no doubt have many Dundonians rushing to their attics to see if they have one too,” said Christine, whose business featured on TV show Antiques Road Trip in 2020.

“The early 4lb jar is certainly rare than the smaller sizes which are still quite common due to the sheer volumes made.

“However, all sizes remain highly collectable.

Image: eBay

“We’ve sold the smaller pots in the past but not the larger 4lb size.

“Condition is usually vitally important.

“However, as proved with this latest item, which has hairline cracks and wear to the glazing, buyers are still willing to pay top prices.”

Dundee factory first in world to produce marmalade commercially

Keiller’s Marmalade, started by couple Janet and John Keiller, is thought to have been the world’s first commercially produced marmalade.

It proved so successful that by the mid-1800s their marmalade was being shipped throughout the British Empire.

The company played an integral role in creating Dundee’s reputation for jute, jam and journalism.

The firm also produced a range of popular sweets.

After two takeovers, the business ceased trading altogether in 1992.

In October last year, a mural was unveiled paying tribute to the Keiller brand in Dundee city centre.

