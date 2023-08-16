4 priorities for Mark Ogren as Dundee United owner spends week in Scotland

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren is back in Scotland for the first time since the Tangerines were relegated to the Championship in May.

The Minnesotan businessman was in attendance for United’s 1-1 draw against Dunfermline ahead of a busy week of engagements and meetings, including a Tuesday sit-down with boss Jim Goodwin.

As with all of his semi-regular visits to these shores, Ogren has no shortage of issues occupying his time.

Here, Courier Sport analyses some of his most pressing priorities.

Discussing transfer business

Goodwin has been consistent in his messaging.

United can do business but they don’t need to do business.

The Tangerines added seven summer signings to their ranks, with Ross Docherty, Kevin Holt, Liam Grimshaw, Jack Walton, Louis Moult and Declan Gallagher all making an immediate impact.

The jury is out on young Ollie Denham, on loan from Cardiff, following a baptism of fire in his first two fixtures against Spartans and Partick Thistle. He hasn’t played a competitive game since. But as a young centre-half, formative periods are inevitable.

However, the possibility of adding further competition for places will have been discussed in recent days; as will the potential budget for any prospective captures.

As it stands, Grimshaw is effectively first-choice right-back AND first deputy to Docherty.

Moult is the only striker who could be considered a traditional No.9 with physicality, hold-up prowess and an eye for goal.

Old fashioned, pacy wingers are also thin on the ground at Tannadice.

All of which, it must be said, is nitpicking to an extent. United’s quality and depth will be the envy of the Championship. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be movement in the coming fortnight.

Any more outgoings?

United have made fine progress in facilitating departures.

Relegation to the Championship has necessitated major cuts to the wage bill. In their last published accounts of June 2022, United were carrying 108 members of staff, with a salary base of £5.9 million.

Simply unthinkable in the second tier.

And the exits of Charlie Mulgrew, Aziz Behich, Dylan Levitt, Ian Harkes, Liam Smith, Ryan Edwards, Peter Pawlett, Arnaud Djoum, Steven Fletcher and Ilmari Niskanen will help.

Around £300,000 was banked for Levitt and, while the undisclosed fees for Behich and Niskanen are unlikely to be gold-plated, the income is welcome; as is the wiggle room in the budget.

But there is more work to be done for Ogren and his executive team.

Mark Birighitti — without a squad number and frozen out entirely — remains on the books, with a year left to run on his deal. Securing a buyer, or a severance package, with the Australia international is a major priority.

Logan Chalmers has not featured much this season (14 minutes against Spartans, to be exact) and is likely to attract interest if he cannot force his way into the side.

And there is the potential for some youngsters to exit on loan.

Mathew Cudjoe and contract forward planning

Cudjoe’s future could become an increasingly pressing matter for Ogren.

The gifted Ghanaian is showcasing his promise following his first truly concerted run in the United first-team. His recent goals against Arbroath and Dunfermline were both stunners, and he also teed up another strike for Louis Moult at Gayfield.

As an Africa Cup of Nations U20s winner and former Bayern Munich trialist, Cudjoe was always considered a talent. He is now starting to fulfil that.

Mathew Cudjoe has started the season in electric form ⚡️ How's this for a late equaliser! 🤩#cinchChamp | @dundeeunitedfc pic.twitter.com/BdDO9CqjIV — SPFL (@spfl) August 14, 2023

Which makes the fact his contract expires next summer an issue United must remedy.

There have been informal discussions and it is understood all parties would like to come to a resolution.

Expect that to accelerate in the coming weeks.

Flynn Duffy, Freeman, Ross Graham, Scott McMann, Declan Glass, Archie Meekison, Chris Mochrie, Craig Sibbald, Miller Thomson, Chalmers and Sadat Anaku are also out of contract at the end of this season.

Ogren can expect some early indication of who boss Goodwin would be keen to keep in the long-term, albeit concrete offers are unlikely in the majority of cases until United have clarity regarding what division they will be in for 2024/25.

Analysing his infrastructure changes

It is understood Ogren’s arrival coincides with the completion of United’s new stand at Gussie Park, funded with the support of the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation.

The refreshed arena in the shadow of Tannadice will host its first competitive fixture since those works when Hibernian’s women face visit their Tangerine counter-parts on SWPL duty on August 23.

That is the tip of the iceberg in terms of infrastructure changes — past, ongoing and future.

Goodwin spoke today about his desire to help rebuild the club’s recruitment structure following the departures of sporting director Tony Asghar and head of recruitment Sean McGee.

New personnel and a clear vision will be required in the fulness of time, with Ogren’s approval needed.

James Robertson has also replaced the departed Derek Bond as finance director.

Allied with his ongoing interest in how the academy is progressing — now led by Paul Cowie; it remains a priority for the U.S. based owner in the search for self-sustainability — Ogren will have plenty to examine in person.