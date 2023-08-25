Future of Dundee outreach service supporting black and ethnic woman secured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Future of Dundee outreach service supporting black and ethnic woman secured

Shakti Women’s Aid has provided an outreach service in Dundee for years but have taken a hit with funding drying up in March.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
To go with story by Liam Rutherford. Dundee health service give money to charity outreach service for ethnic minority's as it risks going bust Picture shows; Woman' Aid offices . Dundee . Supplied by Googlemaps Date; Unknown
To go with story by Liam Rutherford. Dundee health service give money to charity outreach service for ethnic minority's as it risks going bust Picture shows; Woman' Aid offices . Dundee . Supplied by Googlemaps Date; Unknown

A Dundee based outreach service for black and ethnic women has been given vital funds from the Health and Social Care Partnership to help survive the year.

Shakti Women’s Aid is a national organisation specialising in supporting black and minority ethnic women and children experiencing domestic abuse.

The charity has provided an outreach service in Dundee for years but has taken a hit with funding drying up in March.

Reaching out to the Dundee City Health & Social Care Integration Joint Board (IJB), the charity sought £15k to help keep the service afloat.

But during a IJB committee meeting on Wednesday board members were divided, with some questioning if it was within the power of the IJB to allocate public funds to the charity.

Councillor and elected IJB board member Dorothy McHugh. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Speaking at the meeting Councillor Dorothy McHugh, also an elected board member, raised concerns that it could be a misuse of the health services money.

She said: “If we didn’t have reserves would be be considering this?

“And the answer I think is no.

“The reserves provide a level of comfort for future eventualities and any money from our budget should be allocated according to our strategic plan.”

However, IJB’s chief legal advisor Roger Mennie stressed allocation of funds “would not be a charitable donation” but a contractual relationship between the charity and the health service.

A monitoring process would also be in place to ensure standards are met by the charity in return for the funding.

Funds from the IJB would help Shakti Women’s Aid sustain the outreach service for at least a year while the charity looks for more long-term financial support.

‘We cannot divorce the morality of this’

Other members highlighted the loss of the charity in the city could have a domino effect, leading to social services for minority communities in Dundee becoming strained.

Diane McCulloch, chief social work officer during the meeting, said: “I think if we don’t support this organisation to get through the next period we’re looking at an issue in the city.

“It will put additional pressures onto our services in terms of our public protection processes and resources.

“I think we need to look at it not just as a worthy organisation but an organisation that is supporting some of our key processes.”

Other members made impassioned pleas on the moral obligation of allocating the funding.

Councillor Siobhan Tolland and elected member of the IJB. Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Councillor Siobhan Tolland and elected member of the IJB added: “We cannot divorce the morality of this from the procedure.

“What we are actually talking about here is trying to prevent an absolutely essential service for marginalised abused woman from fragmenting.”

The application for the funds was approved with all 6 voting board members in favour of the proposal at a Dundee city health and social care integration joint board meeting on Wednesday.

More from Dundee

Head coach of Dundee City Aquatics David Haig outside the Olympia.
Dundee swimming coach reveals discussions with leisure chiefs over Olympia reopening date
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
Dundee council leader promises to 'kick doors down' to win government support for city
Innes' foul-mouthed rant included unsavoury comments about judges and masons. Image: Shutterstock.
'I live for killing freemasons' — Wife-beating Brechin thug's foul-mouthed threats to police and…
Macalpine Motors was situated on Macalpine Road and offered new and used cars alongside garage services and petrol pumps. Image: DC Thomson.
Take a spin back in time with pictures of Dundee garages and forecourts
Tenpin Dundee has arrived. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tenpin Dundee: Pictures as VIP guests enjoy sneak peek ahead of opening night
Dundee and Angus College Kingsway campus.
College lecturers set to strike in Dundee, Perth and Fife over pay dispute
The Korgis
Broughty Ferry lad Marley Davidson to join '80s hitmakers The Korgis at hometown gig
Humza Yousaf has confidence in NHS Tayside's leadership. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Humza Yousaf has 'full confidence' in under-pressure NHS Tayside leadership
2
Jimmy Pursey, Sham 69
'Original' Sham 69 line-up to bring classic hits like Angels With Dirty Faces to…
Two men have been charged.
Two men charged in connection with Tayside car thefts