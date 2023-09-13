Dundee teenager finds dad dead in bathroom as family left ‘devastated’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee teenager finds dad dead in bathroom as family left ‘devastated’

Jay Cannell, 57, moved to Dundee from Merseyside more than 20 years ago.

By James Simpson
Dundee dad Jay Cannell with son James outside Anfield in Liverpool
Jay Cannell with son James. Image: Grace Simpson

A Dundee family have been left “devastated” after a teenager found his dad dead in his bathroom.

Jamie Cannell was discovered at his house in Linlathen on Friday by son James, 13, having fallen into an empty bath after a suspected heart attack.

The 57-year-old – better known as Jay – moved to Dundee from Merseyside more than 20 years ago.

Ex-wife Grace Simpson, who is James’s mum, described Jay as her “best friend”.

She says she had spoken to him the night before he died.

Family ‘lost’ after death of Dundee dad Jay Cannell

Grace, 36, said: “We are lost without him.

“He was an absolute joker – although he was my ex-husband, he was still my best friend.

“This has been so incredibly sudden. I was just on the phone to him on the Thursday night.

“He’d been complaining of chest pains in recent weeks.

Jay was found collapsed in his bath. Image: Grace Simpson

“I live just minutes away so when I got the call on Friday morning I went straight across to his home on Mossgiel Crescent.

“It’s always the good ones that die young – we are devastated.”

Despite leaving Merseyside, Jay – who also had a daughter, Leah – still followed his beloved Liverpool FC.

He had taken James to visit Anfield for a Liverpool legends match in recent years.

Jay with Grace and James and other family members. Image: Grace Simpson

Grace said: “There is a great video of the pair of them singing You’ll Never Walk Alone at the match.

“He was a great dad who was really loved. He had a passion for fishing and camping as well.”

The family will be laying Jay to rest at Dundee Crematorium on Friday September 22.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money for the funeral costs.

More from Dundee

Ford Kiernan, right, at a songwriting camp in Spain run by Kyle Falconer, far left.
Still Game star joins Kyle Falconer at £2k Spanish songwriting camp
A ScotRail train at Dundee railway station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
11 Tayside and Fife ScotRail routes set to have cheaper peak-time fares
Railway tracks can be seen below the dangerous Dundee bridge
Safety fears over huge hole in Dundee railway line footbridge
Number 1's Bar Dundee returns to Ward Road in the city centre
Number 1's bar returns to Dundee city centre after Sportsterz takeover
Rhys Falconer at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Angus barman caught with bestiality and child abuse material
Cocaine
SNP drugs minister has 'close eye' on rising cocaine use in Dundee
5
The Courier, Picture shows; Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Multimillion-pound renovation plans lodged for former Debenhams store in Dundee
Outside The Nether Inn pub in Dundee.
List of bars in Tayside and Fife who may introduce peak-time pricing
The Tay Whale at Waterfront Place. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Waterfront whale artist lands £100k contract for Broughty Ferry cycle lane sculpture
4
Police launch appeal after woman is robbed and assaulted in Dundee
Woman, 45, assaulted and robbed in Dundee as police launch appeal

Conversation