Dundee teenager finds dad dead in bathroom as family left ‘devastated’

A Dundee family have been left “devastated” after a teenager found his dad dead in his bathroom.

Jamie Cannell was discovered at his house in Linlathen on Friday by son James, 13, having fallen into an empty bath after a suspected heart attack.

The 57-year-old – better known as Jay – moved to Dundee from Merseyside more than 20 years ago.

Ex-wife Grace Simpson, who is James’s mum, described Jay as her “best friend”.

She says she had spoken to him the night before he died.

Family ‘lost’ after death of Dundee dad Jay Cannell

Grace, 36, said: “We are lost without him.

“He was an absolute joker – although he was my ex-husband, he was still my best friend.

“This has been so incredibly sudden. I was just on the phone to him on the Thursday night.

“He’d been complaining of chest pains in recent weeks.

“I live just minutes away so when I got the call on Friday morning I went straight across to his home on Mossgiel Crescent.

“It’s always the good ones that die young – we are devastated.”

Despite leaving Merseyside, Jay – who also had a daughter, Leah – still followed his beloved Liverpool FC.

He had taken James to visit Anfield for a Liverpool legends match in recent years.

Grace said: “There is a great video of the pair of them singing You’ll Never Walk Alone at the match.

“He was a great dad who was really loved. He had a passion for fishing and camping as well.”

The family will be laying Jay to rest at Dundee Crematorium on Friday September 22.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money for the funeral costs.