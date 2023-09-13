Award-winning Fife cafe to shut after 9 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Award-winning Fife cafe to shut after 9 years

Customers of Serendipi-Tea in Thornton have expressed their sadness at the decision.

By Chloe Burrell
Fiona Greenaway has announced Serendipi-Tea in Thornton is to close
Fiona Greenaway has announced Serendipi-Tea in Thornton is to close. Image: Serendipi-Tea/Facebook

An award-winning Fife cafe is to shut after nine years.

Serendipi-Tea on Thornton Main Street has been run by couple Fiona and Lloyd Greenaway since 2014.

The vintage cafe, which has previously been named Cafe of the Year at the Food Awards Scotland, is known for its home baking and gifts.

But Fiona says an “unprecedented” rise in costs and “exhausting” 80-hour weeks means she is calling it a day.

In a post on the Serendipi-Tea Facebook page, she wrote: “This post comes to you with a very heavy heart.

“After long deliberation I have taken the sad and difficult decision to close my beautiful Serendipi-Tea.

‘Sad decision’ to close Serendipi-Tea cafe in Fife

“It has truly been the most amazing nine years of my life, from the unknown early days, to the multiple award wins, to Covid shut down, the very early mornings, Christmas cheesecake mania, the food fayres and events to the crazy, non-stop, go, go, go of the daily routine of Serendipi-Tea.

“I can honestly say I’ve loved and thrived on every minute of it.

“The friendships I’ve made here with you all and with the staff are truly some of the best of my life and I want to thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart for your support over the years in making this Fife’s best cafe (officially three times in a row).”

Fiona Greenaway.
Fiona says costs and long hours are behind the closure. Image: Serendipi-Tea/Facebook

Fiona added: “I could not have done any of this without you all as customers and friends.

“But unfortunately the cost-of-living crisis and unprecedented rising costs along with my exhausting 80-hour work week have taken their toll, therefore the sad decision has been made.

“I’d like to invite you all to come in and share the joy of Serendipi-Tea as much as you can over the next few weeks before our last day on November 3.”

Customers have expressed their sadness at the closure on the Facebook post.

Cakes sold at Serendipi-Tea.
Serendipi-Tea is known for its home baking. Image: Serendipi-Tea/Facebook

One said: “You have been the best. Many happy goodies (have been) had at your wonderful tearoom.

“I wish you all the success on your next chapter.”

Another wrote: “So sorry to read this Fiona, enjoyed our visits.

“You won’t have found this an easy decision. Best wishes going forward whatever your next adventure will be.”

‘One of the best coffee shops’

One other customer said: “Very sad to be reading this Fiona. One of the best coffee shops.

“You have to do what’s best for you. You will be a great loss.

“I will miss you. Take care.”

The closure comes after it was confirmed earlier this month that fashion chain Jack Wills is set to shut in St Andrews.

The Present Shop in Kirkcaldy also announced it would be shutting after a 28-year stint.

More from Fife

Harry and Shirley Taggerty were killed on the A911 Leslie Road.
Tragic husband tried to pull wife from path of killer car, trial told
A ScotRail train at Dundee railway station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
11 Tayside and Fife ScotRail routes set to have cheaper peak-time fares
A red car turning the wrong way onto the Forgan Roundabout in Fife
Watch as cars drive wrong way on two Fife roundabouts
The two affected Methil tower blocks
Cladding to be stripped from two Fife tower blocks amid fire safety concerns
Williams purchased a blank firing Colt revolver from Spain. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirkcaldy man fined after Spanish revolver is seized by Border Force
Jason Ward's 'path of destruction' in Fife was caught on video.
VIDEO: Watch as 'airborne' cocaine driver's car ploughs through Fife gardens - and squirrel…
Bathers at the Cellardyke tidal pool.
5 Fife wild swimming spots with a twist
2
The railway line at Kirkcaldy is currently closed. Image: Google Maps
Train services resume after reports of person on railway line at Kirkcaldy
The trial is examining the deaths of Harry and Shirley Taggerty as they walked along the A911 Leslie Road.
Glenrothes driver hit and killed walking couple after swerving across road, trial told
Police were called to the Boreland area of Kirkcaldy on Monday night.
Man, 56, accused of Kirkcaldy attempted murder

Conversation