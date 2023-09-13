Award-winning Fife cafe to shut after 9 years

An award-winning Fife cafe is to shut after nine years.

Serendipi-Tea on Thornton Main Street has been run by couple Fiona and Lloyd Greenaway since 2014.

The vintage cafe, which has previously been named Cafe of the Year at the Food Awards Scotland, is known for its home baking and gifts.

But Fiona says an “unprecedented” rise in costs and “exhausting” 80-hour weeks means she is calling it a day.

In a post on the Serendipi-Tea Facebook page, she wrote: “This post comes to you with a very heavy heart.

“After long deliberation I have taken the sad and difficult decision to close my beautiful Serendipi-Tea.

‘Sad decision’ to close Serendipi-Tea cafe in Fife

“It has truly been the most amazing nine years of my life, from the unknown early days, to the multiple award wins, to Covid shut down, the very early mornings, Christmas cheesecake mania, the food fayres and events to the crazy, non-stop, go, go, go of the daily routine of Serendipi-Tea.

“I can honestly say I’ve loved and thrived on every minute of it.

“The friendships I’ve made here with you all and with the staff are truly some of the best of my life and I want to thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart for your support over the years in making this Fife’s best cafe (officially three times in a row).”

Fiona added: “I could not have done any of this without you all as customers and friends.

“But unfortunately the cost-of-living crisis and unprecedented rising costs along with my exhausting 80-hour work week have taken their toll, therefore the sad decision has been made.

“I’d like to invite you all to come in and share the joy of Serendipi-Tea as much as you can over the next few weeks before our last day on November 3.”

Customers have expressed their sadness at the closure on the Facebook post.

One said: “You have been the best. Many happy goodies (have been) had at your wonderful tearoom.

“I wish you all the success on your next chapter.”

Another wrote: “So sorry to read this Fiona, enjoyed our visits.

“You won’t have found this an easy decision. Best wishes going forward whatever your next adventure will be.”

‘One of the best coffee shops’

One other customer said: “Very sad to be reading this Fiona. One of the best coffee shops.

“You have to do what’s best for you. You will be a great loss.

“I will miss you. Take care.”

The closure comes after it was confirmed earlier this month that fashion chain Jack Wills is set to shut in St Andrews.

The Present Shop in Kirkcaldy also announced it would be shutting after a 28-year stint.