Illegal wire snares found at perimeter of Dundee school

Illegal wire snares that could have caused “massive damage” to animals have been found at the perimeter of a Dundee school.

The five snares were discovered around a fence at Braeview Academy in Whitfield.

The snares were discovered by a member of the public at around 9pm on September 2.

No animals were trapped but the Scottish SPCA says that the snares, which do not adhere to restrictions, could have done significant harm to any animal that became trapped in them.

Snares at Dundee school ‘could have caused massive damage to any animal’

A Scottish SPCA special investigations unit inspector, who cannot be named due to undercover operations, said: “Although the Scottish SPCA are calling for a complete ban on the use of snares, they are still legal to catch certain wildlife if restrictions are adhered to.

“This was not the case with these homemade snares. The snares did not have a ‘stop’, a mechanism that prevents the device from tightening after a certain point.

“They were made with very thin wire, which would do massive damage to any animal unlucky enough to become caught in it.”

The inspector added: “Snares are also legally required to have an identification tag but this was also absent.

“Snares do not discriminate and can cause both wildlife and domestic animals a great amount of unnecessary suffering.

“It is illegal for anyone to tamper with a legally-set snare or trap so we would ask the public not to attempt this.

Appeal for information over Dundee school snares

“If someone suspects a device is set illegally then they should contact us immediately.”

Anyone who has any information about the incident can call the Scottish SPCA’s animal helpline in confidence on 03000 999 999.

The Scottish Government announced in August that it plans to seek the public’s views on whether an outright ban on snares should be put in place.