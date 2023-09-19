Illegal wire snares found at perimeter of Dundee school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Illegal wire snares found at perimeter of Dundee school

The Scottish SPCA says the snares would have done "massive damage" to any animals caught in them.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Braeview Academy in Dundee, where the illegal snares were found
Braeview Academy in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Illegal wire snares that could have caused “massive damage” to animals have been found at the perimeter of a Dundee school.

The five snares were discovered around a fence at Braeview Academy in Whitfield.

The snares were  discovered by a member of the public at around 9pm on September 2.

No animals were trapped but the Scottish SPCA says that the snares, which do not adhere to restrictions, could have done significant harm to any animal that became trapped in them.

Snares at Dundee school ‘could have caused massive damage to any animal’

A Scottish SPCA special investigations unit inspector, who cannot be named due to undercover operations, said: “Although the Scottish SPCA are calling for a complete ban on the use of snares, they are still legal to catch certain wildlife if restrictions are adhered to.

“This was not the case with these homemade snares. The snares did not have a ‘stop’, a mechanism that prevents the device from tightening after a certain point.

“They were made with very thin wire, which would do massive damage to any animal unlucky enough to become caught in it.”

wire snares found Dundee
One of the wire snares found at Braeview Academy in Dundee. Image: Scottish SPCA

The inspector added: “Snares are also legally required to have an identification tag but this was also absent.

“Snares do not discriminate and can cause both wildlife and domestic animals a great amount of unnecessary suffering.

“It is illegal for anyone to tamper with a legally-set snare or trap so we would ask the public not to attempt this.

Appeal for information over Dundee school snares

“If someone suspects a device is set illegally then they should contact us immediately.”

Anyone who has any information about the incident can call the Scottish SPCA’s animal helpline in confidence on 03000 999 999.

The Scottish Government announced in August that it plans to seek the public’s views on whether an outright ban on snares should be put in place.

