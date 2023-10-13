Residents at Dundee multi forced to use bottled water to shower

There are fears residents living in a Dundee multi could be forced to use bottled water to have showers and clean dishes “for weeks” as the council waits on parts to repair the water supply.

People living Bonnethill Court have been left with an intermittent water supply since last week due to what’s been described “technical issues”.

Hilary Trela, who has lived in the Hilltown tower block for 47 years, is among those impacted by the problem.

She said: “The problems started last Thursday. Since Saturday the water has started coming on intermittently in the morning but goes off again.

“And I haven’t heard anything from the council or anyone in charge.

“It’s obviously a big inconvenience as you can’t have a shower or fill pots and kettles without buying a bottle of water, and the fact there’s no communication from the council or even a notice or a letter in the foyer as to what is happening is terrible.”

‘It could be off for weeks’

Hilary fears the issue has been caused by “cracked pipes” – a problem that could have cumulated over the decades since the mutli was built.

The 74-year-old said: “The caretakers on their own time delivered big bottles of water to the residences at the weekend but there seems to be very little work on to get it fixed.

“Caretakers said it could be off for weeks as the pipes haven’t been checked in years and due of a lack of maintenance they’ve cracked and had to send away for parts.”

Hilary added: “I’ve lived here since 1976.

“It used to be such a great place to live with views over the Tay and the city centre at your doorstep with a thriving community who looked out for everyone but it’s a world of difference nowadays.”

Dundee City Council confirmed they are waiting on replacement parts to fix the problem but stressed they are doing everything possible to maintain supplies to the block.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We have been experiencing technical issues with the water supply in the block.

“Parts have been ordered for a permanent repair which will be done as quickly as possible, and in the meantime we are doing everything we can to maintain supplies to people who live in the block.”