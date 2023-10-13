Residents at Dundee multi forced to use bottled water to shower

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Residents at Dundee multi forced to use bottled water to shower

There are fears the issue at Bonnethill Court could last weeks as the council waits on parts to fix 'technical issues'.

By Laura Devlin
A high-rise block of flats in Dundee.
Bonnethill Court. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.

There are fears residents living in a Dundee multi could be forced to use bottled water to have showers and clean dishes “for weeks” as the council waits on parts to repair the water supply.

People living Bonnethill Court have been left with an intermittent water supply since last week due to what’s been described “technical issues”.

Hilary Trela, who has lived in the Hilltown tower block for 47 years, is among those impacted by the problem.

She said: “The problems started last Thursday. Since Saturday the water has started coming on intermittently in the morning but goes off again.

“And I haven’t heard anything from the council or anyone in charge.

“It’s obviously a big inconvenience as you can’t have a shower or fill pots and kettles without buying a bottle of water, and the fact there’s no communication from the council or even a notice or a letter in the foyer as to what is happening is terrible.”

‘It could be off for weeks’

Hilary fears the issue has been caused by “cracked pipes” – a problem that could have cumulated over the decades since the mutli was built.

The 74-year-old said: “The caretakers on their own time delivered big bottles of water to the residences at the weekend but there seems to be very little work on to get it fixed.

“Caretakers said it could be off for weeks as the pipes haven’t been checked in years and due of a lack of maintenance they’ve cracked and had to send away for parts.”

Bonnethill Court is in the Hilltown area of Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.

Hilary added: “I’ve lived here since 1976.

“It used to be such a great place to live with views over the Tay and the city centre at your doorstep with a thriving community who looked out for everyone but it’s a world of difference nowadays.”

Dundee City Council confirmed they are waiting on replacement parts to fix the problem but stressed they are doing everything possible to maintain supplies to the block.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We have been experiencing technical issues with the water supply in the block.

“Parts have been ordered for a permanent repair which will be done as quickly as possible, and in the meantime we are doing everything we can to maintain supplies to people who live in the block.”

