Who are the six Dundee designers spotlighted by new photo campaign?

An international photo campaign is being launched that aims to showcase the people behind public design and architecture in Dundee.

The #whoisthedesigner #whoisthearchitect social media campaign is being run jointly between the Unesco City of Design Dundee team and Unesco colleagues in Montreal, Canada.

It aims to spotlight the architects and designers who are behind well used public buildings and spaces.

What inspired Dundee to get involved?

Originally launched in Montreal in 2020/21, and organised by Kollectif – an architecture platform based in Montreal – the campaign aims to spotlight exceptional projects crafted by talented architects and designers in the respective cities.

The joint initiative has emerged from a desire to emphasise the importance of acknowledging architects and designers when presenting their projects in the media.

It reflects a commitment to collaborate and share best practices aimed at supporting design culture.

The message is that behind each photographed project, regardless of its scale, stands a committed team of city representatives, engineers, contractors, and sub trades led by many talented designers and architects.

Following the Wednesday October 18 launch, weekly photographs are being revealed through the official social media profiles of the City of Montréal’s Bureau du design (Instagram @designmtl), Design Dundee (Instagram @designdundee) and Kollectif.

The posts, running for six weeks, will feature individual portraits, a brief overview of the concept and key contributors.

How can the public support the project?

Designers, architects, and the public are being encouraged to participate in the campaign.

They can do so by mentioning the architect or designer in their social media posts and by taking the initiative to emphasise any posts or articles that overlook mentioning their contributions by using the hashtags #WhoIsTheDesigner #WhoIsTheArchitect in the comments section.

Councillor Lynne Short, Dundee City Council spokesperson for culture, history and sport said: “We are delighted that Dundee is partnering with the city of Montréal on this important initiative.

“The city of Dundee is incredibly proud of the architectural and urban design projects which surround us in our everyday lives.

“I am very supportive of this initiative to raise awareness of the people and teams behind these outstanding projects and committed to crediting the architects, designers, engineers and contractors who bring ideas to life.”

Annie Marrs, lead officer, Unesco City of Design Dundee, said: “Collaborating and learning from fellow Unesco cities of design around the world is what makes being a part of this network really special.

“Montréal’s project #Who is the designer – the architect” caught my attention and I was pleased that Dundee has the opportunity to participate in the 2023 campaign.

“Through a series of stunning photos, this initiative introduces us to some of the designers who are helping to make Dundee a city of design.”

Who are the Dundee architects and designers showcased by the project?

Dundee’s campaign aims to unveil the people, teams and stories behind the creation of some of the architectural and urban design projects which surround Dundonians everyday.

Some of the featured projects are new, some have been around for a while but all are part of the story of the city and are created by designers who are helping to make Dundee a city of design.

Featured in the campaign are outstanding gardens, community buildings and spaces, historical viewpoints, cultural buildings and museums all which can be visited and experienced by the public.

The campaign profiles the stories of those projects and commits to crediting the architects, designers, engineers and contractors who have brought them to life.

The buildings and urban spaces featured in Dundee’s campaign are:

Seabraes Viewpoint:

By Callum McRobbie & Rachael Higgins, landscape designers at Dundee City Council:

In 2022, Dundee City Council embarked on a redevelopment project for this small but important public space, making use of reclaimed and sustainable materials and planting.

The design revitalises its historical character within the conservation zone and makes the most of the stunning view and southern aspect.

Discovery Dome Gallery:

By Ged Young, architect at Aim Design:

The Discovery Dome Gallery is an immersive visitor experience and a dramatic reworking of an underutilised space.

In 2022, this reimagining of the entrance and reception area resulted in a bold design and detailing reflect the colours, ice flows and forms of the Antarctic.

V&A Dundee Community Garden:

By Gary Kennedy architect at kennedytwaddle and Linsey McIntosh a co-design specialist:

This innovative co-design project is a contemporary public space which has a positive impact on health and well-being of its design team and the people who use it today.

Informed by potting sheds, the garden has shelter, a sunken ‘hearth for people to gather, planters and collects rainwater to maximise sustainability.

The Leaf Room:

By Jonathan Reeve architect at Voight Architects:

Inspired by the natural form of a folded leaf, The Leaf Room is at the heart of Ninewells Community Garden.

A beautifully and sensitively designed building, it provides a sheltered, accessible and communal space used by people of all ages and abilities in a wide range of garden activities.

The Tentsmuir National Nature Reserve Education Pavilion:

By Kirsty Maguire, architect at Kirsty Maguire Architects:

Commissioned by Nature Scot, the pavilion welcomes visitors to the reserve, showcasing information about the local wildlife and nature you can see there.

At the end of its life, it is designed for deconstruction so to leave no trace on the environmentally important habitat and fragile landscape it occupies.

Dance Studio extension at Dundee Rep Theatre:

By Alice Turpie architect at Nicoll Russell Studios:

Home of Scottish Dance Theatre this extension created a dance studio, changing rooms and support accommodation for Scotland’s flagship contemporary dance company.

Carefully spliced into the cubic form of the existing building, the space is flooded with light its pyramidal roof pointing to the sky.

*For more on the thinking behind the #WhoIsTheDesigner #WhoIsTheArchitect project and the forthcoming 10th anniversary of Dundee as a Unesco City of Design in 2024, see The Courier Weekend magazine of Saturday October 21.