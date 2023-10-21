Ask a local: Your insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Stobswell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Ask a local: Your insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Stobswell

Joy Melville, chair of the Stobswell Forum, outlines the main reasons why Stobbie is the place to be in Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
Joy Melville of the Stobswell Forum runs through the best things about Stobbie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Joy Melville of the Stobswell Forum runs through the best things about Stobbie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Stobswell – or “Stobbie” as it’s more commonly referred to – is home to some of the most iconic and popular Dundee landmarks.

From the majestic Baxter Park and its pavilion to the grand Morgan Academy, the area is rich with Victorian history.

Starting out as a small hamlet outside, the expansion of Dundee due to the industrial revolution saw areas like Stobbie eventually become part of the city.

And with Dundee’s thriving jute industry employing thousands, the city’s jute barons took to developing housing in the area to accommodate those working in the textile mills.

Fast forward to 2023 and Stobswell is now home to a thriving community of around 10,000 people

Among these residents is Joy Melville – who also acts a chair of the community group Stobswell Forum.

Passionate about all things to do with Stobbie, she has listed five things about the area that make it the place to be.

1. Green Spaces

Stobswell is home to a number of public parks and open spaces that prove to be a popular family attraction for people living in Dundee and beyond.

These areas can cater for almost every occasion – so whether you’re looking to take up a sporting activity or even get married, Stobswell has you covered.

Joy said: “We have obviously got Baxter Park and to me that’s the best park in Dundee by far.

“It’s got so much on offer – from the tennis courts to the pavilion where you can even get married!

The Pavilion in Baxter Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“There’s also a community group called Friends of Baxter Park and one of the things they are looking to do is introduce a nuttery .

“So they are thinking off growing nuts for the local community and I think that’s a really novel idea.

“And just a short walk from Baxter Park is Swannie Ponds – that’s a big family attraction in Dundee.

The resident swans at Swannie Ponds. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“There’s also the Robertson’s Street community garden and allotments.

“And in addition to those, there are pocket parks – so small areas that have been regenerated so people can use them.”

2. Food and Drink

Another strength of Stobbie is the diverse food and drink scene which, Joy explains, has something for everyone to enjoy.

“There’s some really unique eateries in the Stobswell area”, she said.

“One is called Jim’s Delhi Club (located on Albert Street) which serves Indian street food.

Abule Tiwa on Albert Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“The is also a new Nigerian takeaway called AbuleTiwa, which is also on Albert Street.

“And on Dura Street there is Storm Burgr.

“These are all really different. They are sort of street-food type places and it’s good to have something unique the area.”

3. Arts and Culture

Stobswell has played host to a number of artistic initiatives in recent years – including Open Close Dundee, a project which has injected life into forgotten corners of the city.

As well helping the area embrace its artistic side, these projects have allowed locals to pay homage to their hometown heroes.

“Recently in Dundee there was Art Night and Stobswell played host to some of the events, including in Baxter Park and on Albert Street”, Joy explained.

Joy beside the mural on Cardean Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“The Stobswell Connect hub also had live music .

“There’s also [an initiative called] Open Close which is about painting closie doors.

“So one got a macaroni pie painted on it for example.

“And work is also being done to brighten up the shutters on shops, some of these have been painted different colours to cheer the place up.

The mural of Ethel Moorhead, a noted suffragette, at Whalers Close. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“We also have a wide range of murals – there’s one on Cardean Street and another being done in Craigie Street.

“And on Langland’s Street there is a mural of the suffragette Ethel Muirhead and another local hero Billy Mackenzie of the Associates has one at Kemback Street.

“People come from all over to see that one.”

4. Architecture

Some of Dundee’s most recognisable – and architecturally significant – buildings can be found in Stobswell.

From the first Carnegie library built in the city to the imposing Morgan Academy, Stobswell architecture highlights Dundee’s rich history which is still being used today.

,Morgan Academy. Image: Kim Cessford /DCT Media.

Joy said: “We’ve got the amazing Morgan Academy building, for example.

“There is also Arthurstone Library which is a Carnegie library.

“And looking to the future, the Museum of Transport is going to be moving from its current location at Market Mews to the old Victorian tram depot in Stobswell.

“So that’s another thing to look forward to.”

5. Community Spirit

Through Joy’s role as chair of the Stobswell Forum, she sees first hand the generosity of the local community.

Whether it’s collecting donations for a Christmas appeal or hosting the area’s very own festival, the people of Stobswell are always willing to lend a helping hand.

“What I really like is the community spirit. Being involved in the community forum, there’s always absolutely loads of things going”, Joy said.

The Stobswell post office decorated for a previous Christmas appeal. Image: Supplied.

“In the run up to Christmas there is our appeal where we collect goods for various charities that help young people.

“All the local businesses on Albert Street participate in this and they have a collection box to encourage their customers to chip in.

“And we liaise with local charities to get them to nominate children and we’ll match up the gifts that have been donated.

“Over and above that, we also get cash donations to the tune of thousands of pounds that we are able to distribute to local people – it’s amazing.

“Stobswell is the place to be.”

More from Dundee

Frank To
Dundee-trained Frank To elected co-vice-president of Society of Scottish Artists
William Dunne is against a ban. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Dundee residents split over fireworks ban call - as Kirkton Riots anniversary approaches
Emergency workers near Invergowrie railway station during rescue efforts on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: Tayside and Fife trains could face disruption until Sunday
Kevin McAlpine.
Kevin McAlpine – son of Dundee United legend Hamish – dies suddenly aged 39
The Kingsway is flooded at Myrekirk. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kingsway in Dundee reopens amid Storm Babet travel chaos
Maison Dieu co-founder Euan Spark and cafe manager Lewis Weston are looking forward to opening. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
First look inside former Dundee United duo’s Broughty Ferry café 
Mum, daughter and cat Daisy rescued at Heron Rise in Dundee. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Cheers as Dundee mum, daughter and cat rescued from flooded home
Flooding on Milton Place, Monifieth, during Storm Babet. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Monifieth residents evacuated amid Storm Babet weather chaos
A local's show of defiance at the roundabout to Old Glamis Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pictures and videos from Dundee show impact of Storm Babet
The area covered by the latest Met Office weather warning
ANOTHER red warning placed on Tayside as heavy rain to continue

Conversation